In the lexicon of great Hollywood fights, the ongoing war between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is one of the bigger modern day feuds to play out in the public eye. Now, a friend of Johnny Depp has come out to say some quite incriminating things about Aquaman star Amber Heard, among which is the claim that she once coated a tissue with red nail polish to fake a bloody nose the actor allegedly gave her.

These new allegations against Amber Heard came from legal documents obtained by The Blast. Longtime friend of Johnny Depp, Josh Richman made these statements in the ongoing Virginia defamation case that Johnny Depp has going against his ex-wife. Depp claims Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse to tarnish his name in the public eye. Josh Richman says this.

"I have known and considered Johnny Depp a friend for approximately 33 years. I attended Johnny's wedding ceremony with Amber Heard in the Bahamas on February 7, 2015. It is a small island, and the number of wedding attendees was quite small. None of the few of Johnny's actual friends who attended were happy Johnny was marrying Amber, and we discussed it openly."

Josh Richman went further, alleging some incidents in the tumultuous relationship between the two A list Hollywood actors.

"The general view of his friends, which I shared although we hardly knew the full details then, were that Amber Heard emotionally abused and tormented Johnny, cut him away from his real friends, and was emotionally cruel to him. He always seemed to live in fear of how she would act if he ever tried to break up with her. His family, friends, and I always felt he succumbed to Amber's demand that he marry her for this reason among others like it."

Josh Richman then went on the record to make one particularly shocking claim against Amber Heard, who some DC Comics fans have been petitioning to oust out of the role of Mera in Aquaman.

"One of the few specific incidents we knew in particular raised my and his other friends' concern. We, and certainly I knew from Johnny that prior to the wedding that on a night they had an argument, Johnny recounted to me, Amber went into the bathroom, and came out with a Kleenex with red on it, saying he had given her a bloody nose. But after the incident, he retrieved the Kleenex, which he says he still has to this day. Amber had placed red nail polish on the Kleenex."

Richman then reiterated that it was incidents like this that were cause for concern amongst Depp's group of close friends.

"It was incidents like this, of which his friends knew only a fraction, that made us concerned for his welfare in this marriage. Anyone who has known Johnny for a long time, or even briefly, would notice he is a uniquely chivalrous, kind, and thoughtful person, who treats every human being the same, is always helping people and doesn't like to harm even the feeling of other people."

The legal documents go onto recount an alleged altercation that occurred between Amber Heard and a member of her wedding party while they were all vacationing in the Bahamas.

"The day before the wedding, Amber Heard's friend and member of her wedding party, iO Tillett Wright, violently assaulted another member of her wedding party, Rocky Pennington, during an argument about wedding details and who was essentially going to assume the role of the wedding planner and carry out Amber's frivolous missives."

Josh Richman goes on record to state that Amber Heard's group of friends were all 'Spoiled Children' whom 'acting out this charade of a wedding at great expense to Johnny, whom we all knew was more than coerced and shamed into proceeding with Amber's demand to be married before Johnny was to depart shortly to film abroad. Most of all the wedding guests on this tiny island heard about this violent incident.'

The Blast was the first to report Josh Richman's claims. They have already been countered by Amber Heard's attorney, Robbie Kaplan. She had this to say about these allegations.

"No amount of self-serving leaks or irrelevant statements from friends of Mr. Depp can change the underlying facts of this case. Ms. Heard looks forward to winning her case in court."

Johnny Depp's attorney Adam Waldman had this to say about the ongoing case and these new allegations being made in regards to Heard's attorney.

""Amber Heard's #TimesUp lawyer terms it "irrelevant" that her primary witness in an abuse hoax case violently assaulted her other primary witness. She calls evidence that her client's abuse hoax repertoire now includes Kleenex and nail polish a 'self-serving leak.' And she assures us these latest disclosures, piled atop the growing mountain of audio, video, photographic, and testimonial evidence, "will not change the underlying facts of this case." But those are the underlying facts of this case."

The case is currently paused as the entire world deals with an unprecedented health crisis. Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation in the Virginia Courts. Heard had previously claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse, and spoke out against Johnny Depp in a Washington Post Op-Ed that accused the iconic actor of some pretty heinous deeds. Shortly after Heard's statements, many fans wanted Johnny Depp replaced in the Harry Potter spinoffs Fantastic Beasts. As of now, the case is still set to go to trial at the end of summer.