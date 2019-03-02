Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard, and Heard has publicly offered her response to the lawsuit. This bitter saga between the former lovers first began in 2016 when Heard filed for divorce. Days later, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Depp, alleging the actor had been physically and verbally abusive to her during their relationship. Heard had also claimed Depp was an alcoholic and drug addict. The divorce case was settled months later, resulting in Heard receiving $7 million from Depp. Together, the two also released a joint statement, saying there was "never any intent of physical or emotional harm." In early 2017, their divorce was finalized.

Now, the feud is escalating once again, as Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million. Citing defamation, the actor notes in his complaint how Disney dropped him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise days after Heard's allegations went public, having a detrimental effect on his career.

Depp also claims Heard once threw a glass vodka bottle at him, severely injuring the actor's hand which resulted in surgery to repair it. The suit further alleges Heard's claims of domestic abuse were completely false, meant to "generate positive publicity" to advance her career. Additionally, according to the suit, Heard's allegations were "conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos."

Related: Janeane Garofalo Defends Louis C.K.'s Return to Comedy in Heated Podcast Exchange

Soon after news of Depp's lawsuit against Heard went public, the Aquaman actress has already offered a response. "This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard," attorney Eric M. George says on behalf of Heard. Also suggesting Depp is "unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior, the lawyer says she's confident his client will come out on top of the upcoming legal battle. "While [Depp] appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team," George adds.

Even before the two were fighting one another in court, Depp and Heard had previously gotten in trouble with the law together. In April 2015, just months after getting married, the two had created an international controversy by violating Australia's strict biosecurity laws. They had failed to declare their pet dogs to the Australian Customs Service when they traveled to the Queensland by private jet where Depp had been working on a movie. This led to Heard being charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals and one count of producing a false document. Depp and Heard later appeared together in publicly-released video to apologize, urging others not to make the same mistake. By the next year, the two would be back in the court system, but this time on opposite sides as they went through their divorce proceedings.

For those of us on the outside, it's hard to know what exactly happened between Depp and Heard during their short-lived marriage. It seems that it will now be up to the courts to decide who is legally at fault. Because of the seriousness of the allegations, the situation is unfortunate all around, and we'll just have to see how it turns out. This information comes to us from Deadline.