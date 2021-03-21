A man has been arrested after breaking into Johnny Depp's home in Hollywood Hills, this following a similar incident with another home invader at the start of the year. Back in January, a woman had been arrested after allegedly breaking into the same residence and triggering the home's security system. In that case, the suspect quickly fled the scene once the alarm was tripped, though cops found her hiding nearby and charged her on suspicion of burglary.

Now, another unwelcome visitor made his way inside of the Johnny Depp residence, and this home invader made himself much more comfortable. TMZ reports that cops on Thursday after a neighbor of the Pirates of the Caribbean star spotted an apparently homeless man hanging out in the neighbor's backyard. When confronted, the man hopped a gate, which put him closer to Depp's home.

Soon after, police were reportedly called again by Depp's security team to alert them that someone had broken into the home. When the cops arrived, they found the man taking a shower in one of the bathrooms, and when he refused to come out, police had to kick the door down to arrest him. Police also say the suspect found Depp's alcoholic beverages and made himself a drink. The unnamed man has been booked for felony vandalism due to "a damaged door in the home."

This news breaks one day after Depp made a rare Instagram post about the release of City of Lies. Directed by Brad Furman, the movie stars Depp and Forest Whitaker as a retired detective and journalist, respectively, teaming up to investigate the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. It was originally set to be released in theaters in 2018 before it was pulled from the release schedule, and was recently released by Saban Films on March 19.

"Thank you to Voletta Wallace and the Poole family for allowing Brad, Forest, myself and the crew to tell this timely and important story," Depp says in the Instagram post. "Truth is a rare bird. All the more reason to search for it."

Depp is also embroiled in a messy legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and the UK-based tabloid The Sun. Based on an article published by the newspaper referring to Depp as a "wife-beater," Depp had sued owner News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton for defamation. In November, the court ruled against Depp, resulting in the actor losing his lucrative role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

On Thursday, the same day of the break-in at Depp's Hollywood Hills home, the actor's lawyers appealed the judgment to the Court of Appeals. Depp's lawyers also presented new evidence for the appeal, arguing that Heard pledging to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity was a "calculated and manipulative lie" that "subliminally" influenced the judge. A final decision on the appeal hasn't yet been made, as the three Court of Appeals judges stated that they would review the evidence and deliver a written judgment as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit against Heard in the United States is scheduled to go to trial in April 2022. This news comes to us from TMZ.