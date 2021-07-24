Johnny Depp has reemerged in a new video clip promoting his Dior fragrance, and his name has started to trend as fans praise the company for standing by him. Dubbed "Conversations with Craftsmen: Game of Notes," the clip is of a talk show-style chat between Depp and Dior perfumer-creator François Demachy, the creators of the Sauvage fragrance. You can watch the latest Johnny Depp video below.

With Laurianne Melierre hosting, Depp and Demachy talk about their creative inspirations. Depp even strums on his guitar at one point in the video and tests a new scent at another. It is also the first of a series of meetings between the two, as the end of the footage teases "more to come" in September 2021. For sticking with Depp at a time when companies like Disney and Warner Bros. are keeping their distance, many fans are praising Dior with the hashtag #ThankYouDior trending alongside Depp's name.

"From now on, I would like to see new @Dior content presented by #JohnnyDepp at least once a week (more content is of course welcome), just to see Johnny test perfume, play the guitar, hear him speak French and especially see him smile," one fan tweet reads.

From now on, I would like to see new @Dior content presented by #JohnnyDepp at least once a week (more content is of course welcome), just to see Johnny test perfume, play the guitar, hear him speak French and especially see him smile. ❤️🥰❤️#ThankYouDiorpic.twitter.com/kBdj9zS38T — 🍩🍉M.G. Johnny Deppford Wife ⚖ Wald-Mignon🌞🏖🍹 (@mg_violette) July 23, 2021

"Just seen the new @Dior clip with #JohnnyDepp and I just wanted to say a huge #thankyoudior for standing by Johnny and not believing what the media is trying to push down our throats, but believing the evidence. You have chosen the right path. Thank you," says another.

Just seen the new @Dior clip with #JohnnyDepp and I just wanted to say a huge #thankyoudior for standing by Johnny and not believing what the media is trying to push down our throats, but believing the evidence. You have chosen the right path. Thank you ♥️ — Linda A ^^ ❤ (@LindaSweden_) July 23, 2021

"We won't forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in this difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros. fired him," another fan puts it.

We won't forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in this difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros fired him.#thankyoudiorhttps://t.co/rscEbrzrCp — Blueberry (@blankblueberry) July 23, 2021

And another fan tweeted: "The magnificent @dior once again shows the world that they stand side by side with an innocent domestic abuse survivor. While other 'so called' companies fired Johnny for being a victim and employed a self confessed abuser... @dior continued their support!"

The magnificent @dior once again shows the world that they stand side by side with an innocent domestic abuse survivor.



While other 'so called' companies fired Johnny for being a victim and employed a self confessed abuser...@dior continued their support! pic.twitter.com/XuobCJfQ4O — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) July 23, 2021

This all stems from the brief but tumultuous marriage between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard. After their divorce, Heard described herself as a survivor of domestic violence in a Washington Post op-ed, implying that Depp had allegedly abused her. Depp says the claim got him fired by Disney from his lucrative role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. More recently, he was asked by Warner Bros. to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 because of the allegations.

Many fans believe Depp to be innocent of the allegations after his lawyers publicly released evidence that some say proves his word. This includes audio recordings of Heard allegedly admitting to being violent toward Depp and police body cam footage that seemed to corroborate Depp's version of events on a night that Heard later said he attacked her. A popular Change.org petition was launched for Warner Bros. to fire Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it was ineffective as she is now on location in London to work on the sequel.

Warner Bros. has particularly come under fire from Depp fans for keeping Heard employed after firing Depp. Meanwhile, Dior is getting a lot of positive attention online for their continued commitment to the actor. The video teaser for "Game of Notes" comes to us from Dior, and you can look out for more to come in September 2021. You can also see what fans are saying about the company and Depp on Twitter after watching the new video.

Thank-you @Dior for keeping #JohnnyDepp He is kind, respectful, truthful and will never let you down. Thank you 🙏 so much for believing in him like we do! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gdpUfHnERH — Nina Allen (@JD13BD) July 24, 2021

This should be an official ad for Dior Sauvage. pic.twitter.com/8KhFZVtDQq — Depp's Kingdom (@Depps_Kingdom) July 23, 2021

Despite attempts to kill this beautiful collaboration through lies and the false accusations….



The campaign continues between Dior and Johnny Depp ❤️❤️🔥💕#ThankYouDiorpic.twitter.com/2NbJsth7vS — ReemDepp - Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) July 23, 2021

I love how fascinated he is by the magic of Sauvage ✨ #JohnnyDepp in Dior's Sauvage - Game of Notes#ThankYouDior 💋 pic.twitter.com/X5kR0s6aAS — Support Johnny Depp ♡ Stream City of Lies 🕊️ (@MyGrindelwald) July 23, 2021

Johnny Depp is so ethereal. I’m always in awe by his breathtaking beauty. also I just wanted to say #ThankyouDior for always standing by him pic.twitter.com/sx3ddU4qxB — Beb ; Loki era (@hometoharryx) July 23, 2021