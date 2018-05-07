Oh, how the mighty have fallen. While Johnny Depp continues to get work in major projects, he hasn't been in many prestige movies, at least not prominently, as of late and his behavior appears to be increasingly problematic. This is evidenced by a new report that claims the actor tried to physically assault a location manager on the set of his new movie after he had been drinking all day. While nobody was named specifically, several sources confirmed this to Page Six.

According to the reports, on the set of the movie LAbyrinth, which is currently filming, Johnny Depp took over directing a scene from director Brad Furman. A Los Angeles street had been shut down for the scene, which Depp had reportedly cast his friends in. Depp was said to have been "smoking and drinking all day" when the time for their filming permit had expired. A location manager told the director they needed to wrap and confronted Depp about it. At that point, the actor yelled in the location manager's face. Then, Depp is said to have taken a swing at the crew member, but didn't land the punch. Finally, he yelled, "I'll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!" The location manager did not respond and Depp was pulled away.

Director Brad Furman has come to the actor's defense. In a statement, Furman said, "Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists. He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and non-events often become exaggerated. We all love stories, there isn't one here." Depp's representatives, nor has the actor himself come forward to address the alleged incident.

Johnny Depp was once one of Hollywood's most promising and interesting talents. However, after a string of Pirates of the Caribbean sequels and critical misfires, it's been tough for him to get back to his former glory. Though, he has still found his way into major franchises. Specifically, he's playing Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Given his past, alleged abuse to his now ex-wife Amber Heard, who also said that Depp was drunk and/or high during those incidents, the decision to keep him in the Harry Potter spin-offs was controversial, but creator J.K. Rowling has defended the decision. This latest incident on the set of LAbyrinth, which is based on Randall Sullivan's book of the same name about the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls, further fuels the negative fire surrounding the Hollywood star.

To add to his troubles, Johnny Depp is also being sued by two of his former guards and is in an ongoing legal battle with his former managers. Despite the troubles, Johnny Depp will still be seen in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which arrives in theaters this November and LAbyrinth, which doesn't currently have a release date, but is currently in production. This news comes to us courtesy of Page Six.