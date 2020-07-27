Elon Musk is down for a cage fight against Johnny Depp. The Captain Jack Sparrow actor has accused Amber Heard of having an affair with Musk while they were still married. Musk did date Heard after her relationship with Depp, though he claims that they never had an affair while also denying that he had a threesome with her and Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne while inside Depp's residence. He had this to say in a recent interview.

"I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false. We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are."

Elon Musk has come up quite a bit in the ongoing legal battle of Johnny Depp's. Musk thinks that the former couple should "bury the hatchet and move on," noting that he hopes Depp "recovers from this situation." Depp has referred to Musk as the Mollusk over the past few years, which isn't his version of a compliment. Depp allegedly claimed he would cut off Musk's manhood in a text message with Amber Heard, which Musk finds humorous. "If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know."

Elon Musk is obviously joking, but he is trained in martial arts and could probably do some damage on Johnny Depp, who, according to one of his bodyguards, is pretty much Captain Jack Sparrow in real life. Things have gone pretty deep in these court hearings, with Depp even accusing Amber Heard of defecating in his bed with some friends. The actor made several jokes about it, including calling his ex-wife "Amber Turd."

Much like the fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise, a cage match featuring Elon Musk and Johnny Depp is never going to happen. However, it would be pretty entertaining and if done correctly, it could probably raise a lot of money for a good cause, which does not include Depp's legal costs. Maybe the two will set up the cage match to raise money for a good charity, while also keeping millions of people entertained.

Elon Musk is currently married to pop star Grimes and they just recently had their first child together. The baby's name is rather unusual, which they shorten to "X." Musk said it's pronounced, "just like the letter X. AE is pronounced 'ash', as in Old English. A-12 is also pronounced just like it reads. Refers to the Archangel-12 C.I.A. reconnaissance plane. Yeah, she's pretty special, that's for sure. She's one of the most unusual people I've ever met." It seems that Musk, who has been married three times previously (twice to the same woman), seems to be pretty happy with his current lifestyle and really can't be bothered with the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama currently playing out in court. The interview with Musk was originally conducted by The New York Times.