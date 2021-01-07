A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after allegedly breaking into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home. According to TMZ, investigators say a "possibly homeless" woman broke into the home over the weekend, triggering the security system and alerting the police. The suspect fled before officers arrived, though she was quickly found nearby and arrested. She has also reportedly been connected to another recent burglary in the area.

Fortunately, Johnny Depp wasn't home at the time, and it's good news to know that the person who broke in has been arrested. It's not yet clear if the suspect took anything from the home before leaving or if any property was recovered, but the investigation is ongoing. Depp has not yet publicly addressed the incident.

Last week, Depp posted a message to his fans on Instagram for New Year's. In the caption, the actor writes, "Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible. I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all. May you be surrounded in perfection. With all my love and respect, JD."

In addition to the pandemic heavily affecting daily life for all of us, last year wasn't particularly good for Depp. He has been publicly embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard over allegations of domestic abuse during their marriage. His defamation lawsuit against The Sun in the U.K. was tossed with a judge ruling that Heard's allegations were "substantially true." Depp was then asked by Warner Bros. to resign from his lucrative role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, a request that he obliged.

"The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," Depp said in a statement released at the time. "My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

It may have been a rough start with the foiled burglary attempt at his home, but we'll see if 2021 will turn out better for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Depp may also have lost some big-money jobs because of his ongoing legal troubles with Heard, but he is heading into the new year with very strong support from his fans. Popular petitions have been created calling for him to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises. Another demands Warner Bros. fire Heard from Aquaman 2 and has gained nearly two million signatures.

The incident at Depp's home also comes as the second failed attempt to burglarize a celebrity's mansion this week. After Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed to the hospital, a group of would-be burglars were arrested after allegedly casing the home. At least Depp and Dre know they're getting their money's worth from their respective security systems. This news comes to us from TMZ.