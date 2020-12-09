Johnny Depp's finger injury cost Disney millions of dollars while making Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Depp has been all over the news for the last 4 years, but the majority of it has been negative. The actor's brief marriage to actress Amber Heard is the focus of much of the news, with the couple pointing fingers at each other for physically assaulting one another. Depp recently lost a major libel case against a U.K. tabloid which branded him a "wife beater," and it has had a domino effect on his career, starting with being let go from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Now, a new report is shedding more light on Johnny Depp's personal life over the last several years. According to sources close to the actor, he has never heard the word "no," in his lengthy 35-year career, especially when it comes to his intake of drugs and alcohol. The report highlights the troubled production of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which Disney was shooting in Australia. According to the recent testimony in the U.K. case, Depp "swallowed eight ecstasy pills at once" on a day off from filming.

After taking the ecstasy, Johnny Depp allegedly attacked Amber Heard, which ended with the tip of his finger being sliced off. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was forced to shut down for two weeks as Depp flew back to the United States for surgery. The incident reportedly cost Disney $350,000 a day, or $4.9 million. Depp has maintained that Heard threw a glass at him, which is how he injured his finger.

Johnny Depp was also reportedly out for revenge against Amber Heard during all of the recent lawsuits. When losing the libel suit, the judge sided with Heard. "I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard. ... I also accept that Ms. Heard's allegations have had a negative effect on her career as an actor and activist." Depp allegedly wanted to have Warner Bros. drop Heard from the Aquaman franchise, which has resulted in his fans starting petitions to get the actress removed from the movies. Currently, Depp is attempting to appeal the case.

Johnny Depp has not been shy about his drug use over the last several years. In June 2018, he was interviewed by Rolling Stone and left the room numerous times, where it is believed he was using cocaine. Amongst other rather strange things, Depp revealed to the interviewer that he wanted to remake James Cameron's Titanic in his bathtub, but noted that "Hollywood never takes risks anymore." He also admitted to spending more than $5K a month on wine. In the latest report on Depp, one industry insider says, "You simply can't work with him now... He's radioactive." You can read the rest of the new report on Depp over at The Hollywood Reporter.