Johnny Depp has finally created an Instagram account, gaining millions of new followers in the span of just a few days. As of this writing, Depp currently has 3.3 million followers, and it appears that those numbers will continue to rapidly grow. Known for living a private lifestyle, this is Depp's first foray into social media, and the actor states in a video posted to his new Instagram account why he felt this was the time to start. You can watch the 8-minute video in its entirety below.

"This is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done any of this before. I don't think I've ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives," Depp tells his millions of followers, touching on recent events and urging people to stay safe by staying at home. He also encourages people to use this time to create something, whether it's drawing, painting, making music, or any creative endeavor. "Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone's day," Depp adds.

In another video posted to Instagram, Depp also plays a new song he'd previously recorded with Jeff Beck. Rather appropriately, it happens to be a cover of the John Lennon song "Isolation," tying back into Depp's encouragement for his social media followers to stay at home. "It's our take on a sublime John Lennon song. Lennon's prophetic words are pure poetry, the profundity of his lyrics seemed to Jeff and me especially fitting for what's happening right now," Depp explains, hoping the song can help pass some of the time for those listening. You can give it a listen in the Instagram post below.

Fans of Depp may be happy to see him doing well amid what's been some very tumultuous times for the actor. The problems between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard are very well-publicized, stemming in part from an op-ed written by Heard alleging domestic abuse. Depp has since sued Heard for defamation, arguing that she was in fact the abuser and her allegations had cost him his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Earlier this year, audio recordings of Heard allegedly admitting to attacking Depp were also released, and for many, this appeared to corroborate Depp's side of the story. Allegations from both sides have yet to be proven in a court of law.

Depp doesn't touch on his lawsuit against Amber Heard directly, but he does thank his fans for being there for him, especially at a time when it's probably needed most. "On a more personal note, thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support, and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words," Depp says in the closing moments of his first Instagram video. As the first few posts from Depp are already very interesting, I'm curious to see what else we'll be seeing from the actor. You can join millions of others by following the actor now at @johnnydepp on Instagram.