Shortly after Johnny Depp and his legal team released new evidence pertaining to his ongoing legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is trending once again. Back in 2018, Heard alleged that she had been a victim of domestic abuse, insinuating in an op-ed for The Washington Post that Depp had violently abused her during their tumultuous marriage. Because of the allegations, Depp was referred to as a "wife-beater" in another article published by the UK tabloid The Sun.

Depp has since filed lawsuits against both Heard and The Sun publisher News Group Newspapers for defamation, insisting that his ex-wife was lying about their relationship. After his legal team brought forth evidence supporting Depp's version of events, including audio recordings of Heard allegedly admitting to being violent toward Depp, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp began spreading online like wildfire.

Still, Depp suffered a major blow in his legal battle when his suit against NGN in the UK was dismissed. The actor and his lawyers appealed the verdict, only for the appeal to be tossed as well last month. Feeling that Depp was telling the truth, thousands of his fans banded together to make the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending online. Petitions were also made to bring him back to the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises after the negative publicity cost him major roles in both of those franchises.

Now, the popular #JusticeForJohnnyDepp hashtag is trending once again after the actor has released new evidence to the public. Specifically, never-before-seen bodycam footage worn by the LAPD on the night Depp and Heard allegedly had a blowout fight has been released. In the video footage, which you can watch for yourself below, the officers can be seen walking into the couple's tidy home. There are no obvious signs of damaged property or anything otherwise suspicious.

"Amber Heard and her friends described a chaotic, messy crime scene but the newly released LAPD bodycam videos unambiguously show that the penthouse was utterly undamaged and that their testimony was one more grandiose lie," Depp's attorney Adam Waldman told DailyMail.com in a statement.

Of the night in question, Heard said Depp had hit her in the face with a phone. Her best friend Rocky Pennington said in a deposition that Depp had broken a wine bottle and left broken glass and spilled wine throughout the apartment. According to Pennington, Depp was "hitting everything with the wine bottle, just smashing it all off. So there was fruit on the floor and baskets and, you know, glass bottles and flowers."

In her own deposition, Heard added: "He broke a lot of glass things that left glass on the floor ... when he walked out into the hallway, you could see wine spilled all over the ground and wine on the walls and ... and so I knew that at least he had gone through there and was like sloshing wine anywhere."

Around 15 minutes after the alleged assault, officers Tyler Hadden and Melissa Saenz, a domestic violence specialist, arrived at the scene. As both officers describe in new depositions made last month, neither saw any evidence of injuries to Heard's face or evidence of vandalism.

"I did not identify her as a victim of domestic violence," Saenz told Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft in her deposition. "We met with the victim, we checked the location, the husband wasn't there, and that the victim advised us she wasn't going to give us further information."

About two hours after the alleged confrontation, another pair of officers, the ones wearing the bodycams, also arrived at the location. As seen in the bodycam footage, the pair enters the apartment to "make sure everybody's okay," where they observe three women inside. Various picture frames, ornaments, stacks of books, a large bottle of wine, and other decorations can be seen in the home, but nothing is visibly damaged or knocked over, nor are there any obvious stains or puddles on the floor or walls.

Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, says of the footage: "You can see clearly in the police bodycam videos that all the items Ms. Heard and her friends claimed Mr. Depp smashed to smithereens with a wine bottle off the island in his penthouse kitchen - glass, fruit, baskets, vases and candelabras - are in perfect condition and tidily in their place. Nor does the red wine they claimed that Mr. Depp splashed all over the light-colored hallway carpets and walls exist."

This evidence may not do anything to change the outcome of Depp's denied appeal in the UK, but he is still set to have his case against Heard directly heard in the United States. The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, in April 2022. It remains to be seen if things will turn out different on this side of the pond, but hoping for the best, thousands of Depp fans are rooting for him with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.

The police bodycam footage was first released by Daily Mail.

