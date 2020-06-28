Suiting back up in his classic pirate garb as Captain Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp surprised the patients of Australia's Queensland Children's Hospital with a digital visit online. In collaboration with Juiced TV, Depp appeared via webcam from a pirate-themed room fully in character as the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean hero, and the entire meeting was broadcast on Facebook Live. In addition to looking just like Captain Jack complete with the character's unique facial hair, Depp also speaks in the pirate's signature accent, making those speaking with him on the line very happy.

During the video call, Depp spoke with patients Gabby, Asha, and Thomas. He plays games and has some fun while in character, such as acting completely oblivious to how the webcam works. He also answers the various questions that they have, including one asking Captain Jack Sparrow which animal he could be if he had the choice. "A ferret," Depp says in his Captain Jack voice. "I have been told a ferret can hit the wall at maximum speed and bounce off with nothing but a smile."

Speaking as himself as well, Depp praises the time he'd had with the "three beautiful young patients" on the video call, calling it "one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that I've ever experienced... And that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to also just taking care of one another, to helping out when times are curious and confusing." Depp also adds: "I thank you all for allowing me to have this time with you-either as Johnny or as Captain Jack."

"I must thank everyone who's made this virtual visit possible," Depp also says in the video, offering praise to the medical staff and the Juiced TV team for bringing them all together. "But to be able to see Asha, Thomas, and Gabby... And I have been there and I've seen the amount of forward motion and instant movement that goes down in your kind of facilities. You guys work -- all the nurses, the healthcare workers, the doctors -- you work like absolute heroes."

Depp's virtual appearance as Captain Jack happened just days before word broke of Margot Robbie producing and starring in another installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The project is said to separate from another planned Pirates sequel described as a soft reboot. With both movies, there's no indication at this point that Captain Jack will be a part of either project. As a result, many of Depp's fans on social media have been calling for the character to return to the franchise in one way or another, claiming that his alleged firing from the franchise was unjust.

As it's unclear if Depp will ever portray Captain Jack in another Pirates of the Caribbean movie, it's awesome to see him still using the iconic character to bring joy to these children at a time when it's really needed, even from his home across the world. You can watch the video of Depp appearing as Captain Jack Sparrow at Juiced TV on Facebook.