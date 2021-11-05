There are currently a few different ideas being touted for future installments in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but none of them include Johnny Depp's iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. Well, this is something that does not sit right with Depp's Pirates co-star, Kevin McNally, who personally cannot see any reason why Jack Sparrow should not return.

"I've never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don't see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow."

While Kevin McNally, who has played Jack Sparrow's First Mate Mr. Gibbs throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is not against further adventures, he clearly has an issue with Johnny Depp's exclusion, believing that it is the character of Jack Sparrow that led to the franchise becoming so popular in the first place.

"I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there's probably a lot of truth in that. But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirate films and certainly then why not have Jack back or Jack playing a different part I mean I was musing about this the other day and you can easily think of stories in which maybe somebody is looking for Jack and come to Mr Gibbs and say, 'How would I find Jack?'"

Aside from pitching his own idea for how to bring Jack back in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, the actor is clearly in Depp's corner. This is far from the first time that Kevin McNally has defended Depp and asserted his belief that Jack Sparrow should be brought back along regardless of the direction the series takes. "Yes is the simple answer to [whether Depp should be in the new film]. My feelings about this are very complex because in a sense there was a slight feeling that the franchise itself had played out a little bit, so a reboot is a reasonable idea," McNally said. "I don't think a reboot, if you concentrate on younger characters, should still exclude Jack Sparrow."

It's impossible to deny that Depp's performance as Jack Sparrow elevated the Pirates of the Caribbean into the upper echelons of the cultural zeitgeist, but surely there are more stories to tell outside of Sparrow? For now, it is largely unknown what Disney plan to do with Pirates of the Caribbean, with prior reports having claimed that two separate movies are currently in development. The first is reportedly being written by Christina Hodson and has tapped The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie to lead the outing, with the plan allegedly to craft a total reboot. The second is being written by the duo of Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin and, while it has not been confirmed, is likely to be a more direct sequel.

For what it's worth, Johnny Depp himself has since revealed that he does not miss the character of Captain Jack Sparrow, due to the fact that he "will never leave" him, and that he is always "ready to say stupid things to make people laugh," even saying that he would happily perform as Jack at children's birthday parties. This comes to us from The Express.