The beloved Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) returns as the much-loved accidental secret agent in the third installment of the hilarious, action-packed spy mission, Johnny English Strikes Again arriving on Digital January 8, 2019 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand January 22, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Johnny English and his sidekick Bough are back in this hysterical comedy filled with even more action and more laughs for the whole family to enjoy. From one of Britain's leading comedy directors David Kerr (Inside Number 9), the film boasts an all-star cast including Ben Miller (Paddington 2), Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace), Jake Lacy (Carol), and Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks).

When a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, the country's only hope is called out of retirement. English's new mission is his most critical to date: Dive head first into action to find the mastermind hacker. A man with few skills and analog methods, English must overcome the challenges of modern technology-or his newest mission will become the Secret Service's last.

Coming from Universal Pictures Home Video and |oaded with over 30 minutes of exclusive bonus features, Johnny English Strikes Again on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital include an up-close look at the carefully selected film locations and detailed sets as well as Johnny's notable collection of gadgets and cars, along with a breakdown of the extraordinary cast, diving deeper into the legacy of everyone's favorite hapless spy!

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL: