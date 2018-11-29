The beloved Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) returns as the much-loved accidental secret agent in the third installment of the hilarious, action-packed spy mission, Johnny English Strikes Again arriving on Digital January 8, 2019 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand January 22, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Johnny English and his sidekick Bough are back in this hysterical comedy filled with even more action and more laughs for the whole family to enjoy. From one of Britain's leading comedy directors David Kerr (Inside Number 9), the film boasts an all-star cast including Ben Miller (Paddington 2), Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace), Jake Lacy (Carol), and Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks).
When a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, the country's only hope is called out of retirement. English's new mission is his most critical to date: Dive head first into action to find the mastermind hacker. A man with few skills and analog methods, English must overcome the challenges of modern technology-or his newest mission will become the Secret Service's last.
Coming from Universal Pictures Home Video and |oaded with over 30 minutes of exclusive bonus features, Johnny English Strikes Again on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital include an up-close look at the carefully selected film locations and detailed sets as well as Johnny's notable collection of gadgets and cars, along with a breakdown of the extraordinary cast, diving deeper into the legacy of everyone's favorite hapless spy!
BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:
- • The Comedy Genius Of Rowan Atkinson - A look at Rowan's comedic talents - the meticulous attention to detail that is the hallmark of his work. Johnny English combines the best of Rowan - a skillful use of dialogue and slapstick.
- • The Johnny English Legacy - What has changed in the series this time around... for Johnny... and for the world? In this piece, we learn from the cast and film-makers how the character has evolved and what's changed without changing the core of the incompetent agent we have come to know and love.
- • Virtual Reality Johnny English Style - Virtual reality might be everywhere, but no one does it quite like our intrepid agent English.
- • The Gadgets - Rowan leads us through his notable collection of gadgets as the team provides insights into their creation.
- • The Cars - Rowan is a well-known auto enthusiast, and had a big say in the choice of cars used in the film. Olga Kurylenko joins in on the fun and discusses her driving scenes including the differences between shooting for Johnny English 3 and Quantum of Solace.
- • Locations and Design - The movie may be all about the laughs, but the set designs and the locations are the real deal. From Johnny's bedroom, to the MI7 and Prime Minister Offices, and Volta's suite in the castle, every detail is carefully crafted. And nothing beats shooting on location - from the south of France to the streets of London, Agent English is well-traveled.
- • A Cast Of Characters - With a lead like Rowan Atkinson, the supporting cast has to be just a strong. We shine the spotlight on this veritable cast of characters: Ben Miller as Bough, Olga Kurylenko as Ophelia, Emma Thompson as the Prime Minister, Michael Gambon as Agent 5, Charles Dance as Agent 7, Edward Fox as Agent 9
- • Feature Commentary with Director David Kerr