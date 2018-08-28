You've never seen a man quite like this. No. Seriously. You haven't. Well, maybe you have, if you've laughed your way through Jonny English and Johnny English Reborn. Then you've definitely come across paths with the accidental spy. The clumsiest agent in all of London is back for a new mission, and we have secret intel that shows us what he's been up to in Johnny English Strikes Again.

Rowan Atkinson returns as the much-loved accidental secret agent in Johnny English Strikes Again. When a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, the country's only hope is called out of retirement.

English's new mission is his most critical to date: Dive head first into action to find the mastermind hacker. A man with few skills and analogue methods, English must overcome the challenges of modern technology, or his newest mission will become the Secret Service's last.

Inside No. 9 director David Kerr is at the helm of this third chapter in the Accidental Spy saga. The script comes from William Davies, who penned both Johnny English and Johnny English Reborn. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Chris Clark are the producers.

Joining Rowan Atkinson on his fun ride is former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko. They are joined by Ben Miller, Jake Lacy, and Emma Thompson. Johnny English Strikes Again marks Atkinson's first ever film trilogy, and is being released exactly 7 years after Johnny English Reborn hit theaters in 2007. It's been 15 years since the first Johnny English had the audacity to spoof James Bond, and the accidental spy has become a true secure agent in his own right.

What some fans might not now is that Rowan Atkinson is actually a Bond legacy character. He showed up in Never Say Never Again opposite Sean Connery, playing Nigel Small-Fawcett, 007's MI6 contact in the Bahamas. It was Rowan's first big screen appearance, so it's fitting that he's now taking on the spy game for real. Or at least semi-real. This particular Bond movie, though it starred Connery, is not part of the MGM franchise.

Olga Kurylenko is a more recent Bond legacy actor. She appeared opposite Daniel Craig's 007 in 2008's Quantum of Solace, playing Camille. Now, she stars as Ophelia, spoofing the modern Bond Girl with a touch of class and a real bit of dignity.

Get ready to laugh yourself silly with the latest Johnny English Adventure, which is in theaters October 26. We have the new trailer and poster direct from Universal Pictures.