Heavy Metal movies are few and far between nowadays, and the last great one was Deathgasm. While we await that movie's sequel, today we get an odd new entry in this horror sub-genre that looks wickedly weird and all kinds of bad ass. Meet Johnny Gruesome, the next name in blood-soaked revenge.

Running tire marks around Ghost Rider...More vengeful than the Crow... Johnny Gruesome grants y'all a death wish this fall. This October, Johnny Grissom returns for revenge.

High school students Eric Carter and Johnny Grissom are best friends. Johnny is a heavy metal rebel nicknamed "Johnny Gruesome" by his classmates. When Johnny is murdered while on a drunken joyride, his killer persuades Eric and Johnny's girlfriend to help him make the murder look like an accidental death. Johnny returns from the grave as a murderous, wisecracking zombie hell bent on revenge.

Based on the award-winning novel by Gregory Lamberson (Slime City, Killer Rack), who also directs, Johnny Gruesome stars Anthony De La Torre, Byron Brown II and Michael DeLorenzo. From Uncork'd Entertainment, Johnny Gruesome on VOD 10/16 and DVD 1/1/2019.

Gregory Lamberson is known for his crazy and depraved B movies, quite a few of which have become true underground cult classics, meaning only your weird little brother has probably seen them. He made his directorial debut way back in 1988 with Slime City, so he knows that era in cinema well. His previous effort was called Killer Rack, about murderous boobies possessed by H.P. Lovecraft's elder gods. His other effort include Creepers, Gave Up the Ghost and Dry Bones.

Johnny Gruesome is a movie that has been over thirty years in the making. Lamberson originally wrote the script for Johnny Gruesome four years before making his directorial debut, completing the draft in 1984. He wasn't able to raise the financing to make the movie though, instead starting production on Slime City in 1986. He never let Johnny die, turning the Gruesome screenplay into a limited edition hardcover book back in 2007. It was then released as a trade paperback in 2008. After winning a few awards, Lamberson finally got to direct the movie in July 2016. Here it is two years later, and we're finally getting to see the trailer, with a VOD release arriving just in time for Halloween.

If you love Trick or Treat or Deathgasm, Johnny Gruesome will make for the perfect triple feature this October. You can take a look at the exciting new trailer and poster from Uncork'd Entertainment. There are a lot of horror movies releasing these next couple months. This one looks like it might rise to the front of the line.