Johnny Knoxville is done with Jackass after Jackass 4. This fall, Knoxville and many other members of the original gang of daredevils get together once again for a new array of highly physical stunts and gags. It will be the first Jackass movie in more than a decade, but it will also be the final installment of the series - at least with Knoxville's body on the line.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," Johnny Knoxville, now 50 years old, told GQ in a new interview. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

Knoxville's more adamant about calling it quits this time around than he was after Jackass 3 was released in 2010. In the years since, he had consistently mulled over different ideas for a sequel, often emailing himself notes with "Jackass 4 idea" in the subject line. Ultimately, Knoxville had built up "ten years' worth of ideas - like, 40, 50 pages of ideas," which he then shared with Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine. This would lead to Jackass 4 finally getting the go ahead to move forward.

Sadly, not everyone from the original cast will be returning for what seems to be the final Jackass movie. Ryan Dunn passed away in a car accident in 2011, and his best friend Bam Margera has had highly-publicized struggles with addiction in the years since. He was set to appear in Jackass 4 at one point, but the studio along with the Jackass 4 team had mandated that he stay sober during the production. Margera reportedly didn't abide by those conditions and was fired from the project.

"I think each of us was responsible for his own actions," Knoxville said of Bam in the GQ interview. "And when someone's struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don't. Yet."

Johnny added: "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."

This week, Margera posted a new video on Instagram saying he felt "betrayed" and "abandoned" by Knoxville and Tremaine, and whom he calls his Jackass family. He also claimed he was getting help for himself, but there is still clearly some friction between both sides. On the Instagram post, Steve-O defended Knoxville and Tremaine by insisting that they did all they could to help Bam.

"Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life," Steve-O said, referring to his own sobriety after struggles with addiction. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick."

Jackass 4 is scheduled to be released on Oct. 22, 2021. Along with Knoxville and Steve-O, the movie brings back Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England. You can read the rest of the interview with Knoxville at GQ.