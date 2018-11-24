Love Blade, but wish he was a zombie instead of a vampire? Do I have a movie for you! Today, we have the first trailer for Johnny Z, which pretty much takes the concept of Wesley Snipes' iconic Marvel franchise and gives it a monster flip.

Johnny Z is about a badass martial arts master who battles the undead, in a new action-horror thriller that is sure to raise the hairs on the back of your neck while putting you on the very edge of your seat. It's a beast.

Hurricane Bridge Entertainment is releasing its first glimpse at their upcoming stomper, slated for release sometime in 2019. Johnny Z is about a half human, half zombie named Johnny who's blood holds the cure to the zombie epidemic. After escaping Nordac, an experimental medical prison, Johnny comes under the guidance of a martial arts Grandmaster named Jonray. Together they embark on a journey to find a missing doctor while battling their own personal demons.

Johnny Z demonstrates many different forms of martial arts and is Straiton's first bilingual film where both the main actors speak English and Spanish. Action and horror of reanimated corpses, virally infected human beings, and exciting martial arts action all filmed in Central Virginia.

Johnny Z will begin its festival run in the spring of 2019. Hurricane Bridge Entertainment has partnered with Black Mandala (Inbred, What the Waters Left Behind) for the films worldwide distribution. Johnny Z Stars Michael Merchant (House Shark, Night of Something Strange) and International Martial Arts Master Felix Cortes (Daredevil and the upcoming Wonder Woman 84.). Also Starring are Jason Delgado, David E Mcmahon, Ellie Church, Wayne W Johnson, and Trey Harrison.

The Special effects are all done by Marcus Koch (We Are Still Here, American Guinea Pig Series). The movie is produced by Michael Kraetzer, Nicolás Onetti, Brie Straiton, Brett Janeski and Ryan Felker. The script is penned by Ron Bonk (She Kills, House Shark.) All of the hot action on display is directed by Jonathan Straiton (Night of Something Strange.)

Pre-Orders for the DVD and other Johnny Z merchandise are still available through the Indiegogo on-demand site igg.me. You can get signed posters, hoodies, T-shirts and even a Johnny Z mask if you're so inclined to donate. The official site has this synopsis to pour over.

Johnny Z" is a horror-action feature film about a half human, half zombie named Johnny who, under the guidance of a martial arts master seeks vengeance on the evil corporation that created him. It's Land of the Dead meets The Raid.

Don't know about you, but that sounds right up my alley. I can't wait to watch Johnny Z after taking a peek at this trailer. Direct from Hurricane Bridge Entertainment, this is one trailer you won't be able to shake for awhile.