Wanna see a picture of Taika Waititi as Adolf Hitler? Then you're in luck. And don't worry, this isn't some tasteless (as far as we know) ploy for attention. Waititi is actually playing Hitler in the new movie he's directing, Jojo Rabbit, which recently went into production. The Thor: Ragnarok director has taken to social media to reveal the first look at himself in character and it's truly something to behold.

Jojo Rabbit, which was also written by Taika Waititi, serves as the director's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok and the movie recently kicked off production. Waititi decided to post a photo of himself all dressed up in his Hitler get up which was taken while filming a dinner scene for the movie. Scarlett Johansson is also featured in the photo. Waititi posted the photo to Instagram with a fitting caption. Here's what he had to say about it.

Possibly the weirdest dinner I've ever been to. #jojorabbit #Shitler @jojorabbitmovie"

While this may seem crazy, the movie is actually going to serve as a satire. People like Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator have played Hitler on film in a way that was both funny and impactful. Let's hope this can fall into that category. When production got underway. Taika Waititi made it clear that this movie isn't going to glorify Nazis, Hitler or anything of the like. He's going for quite the opposite.

"I'm stoked to begin shooting my anti-war satire. We've assembled an incredible cast and I couldn't be more excited to finally ridicule Nazis and their beliefs. This film is going to piss off a lot of racists and that makes me very happy."

Jojo Rabbit is a World War II satire about a ten-year-old boy who, ridiculed by his peers and misunderstood by his mother, can't quite figure out how to fit in. As the naïve young German struggles to understand his place in an increasingly Fascist regime, he resorts to an imaginary friend who can offer advice and help him cope. That imaginary friend just so happens to be Waititi's take on Hitler. The stellar cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson Thomasin McKenzie. Newcomer Roman Griffin Davis is playing the young boy at the center of the movie.

The movie doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set up at Fox Searchlight. They're coming fresh off of a Best Picture win for Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water. So, as hard as it may be to believe when seeing this photo, we could be looking at something with some awards season potential in Jojo Rabbit. This may be Taika Waititi's most wild movie yet, and that's coming from the man who brought us What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok. You can check out the photo from Taika Waititi's Instagram for yourself below.