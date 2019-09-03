Ahead of the movie's forthcoming premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Fox Searchlight has revealed a new full-length trailer for Jojo Rabbit. This is the latest from Taika Waititi, the filmmaker behind the hit Thor: Ragnarok, as well as the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows. This serves as something of a major departure, as it's an "anti-hate satire" that takes place during WWII and features Waititi as an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler. But as we can see in the trailer, there's much more to it than that initial hook.

A teaser had previously been revealed, but that only gave us a small sense of the tone. In this case, we dig into the meat of the story, which centers on a young boy growing up in Nazi Germany who has clearly been indoctrinated to believe that all of this is normal and right. Then he encounters a Jewish girl in hiding, and everything changes. Yes, there are plenty of funny bits and Taika Waititi's Hitler to go around, but it's clear that this movie is really trying to say something, even from just the trailer. It comes off as more than just a gimmick. Taika Waititi shared the trailer on Twitter and, being his usual humorous self, had this to say.

"Don't watch that, watch this! It's official, we officially have an 'Official Trailer' for what is officially my new film, #JojoRabbit! It officially comes out on October 18. And that's the official news."

This movie has been the subject of much discussion in recent months. Since Disney now owns Fox, this is technically a Disney release, and is viewed as a serious awards season contender. However, it's easy to see, given just the content of this trailer, why some within the ranks of a historically family-friendly company might have some questions about what this means for the brand.

Jojo Rabbit takes place during World War II and centers on a young, lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is completely rattled when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. With only his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi) to turn to, this young boy is forced to confront his blind patriotism and beliefs. The cast also includes Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell.

The movie will hold its world premiere this weekend at TIFF, so we should be getting some early reactions to it sooner rather than later. Taika Waititi also shared a new poster that was created for TIFF, which we've included below. Jojo Rabbit will also screen at this year's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas later this month ahead of its release in theaters on October 18. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the FoxSearchlight YouTube channel for yourself.

