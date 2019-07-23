The first trailer for Jojo Rabbit is here and if this movie wasn't on your radar already, it's almost certainly going to be now. This is the latest from Taika Waititi, who is coming hot off the success of Thor: Ragnarok, which put him on mainstream Hollywood's map in a big way. That makes it all the more surprising that his new effort, billed as an "anti-hate satire," sees him playing a satirical version of Adolf Hitler, who is a young boy's imaginary friend. The teaser trailer only gives us a taste, but it's enough to make it clear this is going to be highly controversial.

This initial teaser from Taika Waititi shows us a vision of young boys making their way through the world in Germany during a confusing time. Namely World War II. There are some rather stunning visuals thrown in with some pretty hilarious gags. But it's the end of the teaser when Taika Waitit's very unconventional Hitler makes himself known where things take a turn, as anyone who saw his performance as Korg in Thor: Ragnarok can surely imagine. Truly, it's unlike anything we've seen before. The filmmaker shared the teaser on Twitter and had this to say about it, in his usual silly way.

"From 'Visionistical' director, Teeka Wachichi, here's a 'teezer traylor', for my anti-hate satire, #JojoRabbit, in theaters October 18."

Aside from the possibly controversial nature of what's being displayed here, this looks to be more in line with Taika Waititi's earlier work. Aside from indies such as Hunt for the Wilder People, Waititi asserted himself as a brilliant satirist with his vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows. So, controversial or not, this is the kind of thing he does best. It's also worth pointing out that he's assembled a tremendous cast, which includes Scarlett Johannson, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell.

Jojo Rabbit is a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world is completely turned on its head when he learns that his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. With the aid of his only real friend, an imaginary Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo is forced to deal with his naïve patriotism.

Related: Taika Waititi Is Hitler in New Jojo Rabbit Photo

In addition to the trailer, the first poster for the movie has also been released, which we've included for you to check out as well. It's also been announced that Jojo Rabbit is going to premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, which is often a launching pad for awards season movies. It's also worth mentioning that this is being released by Fox Searchlight, which now is owned by Disney. So, yes, unless something changes, this is technically a Disney movie. And they're going to want to keep Taika Waitit happy since he's returning to direct the recently announced Thor: Love and Thunder. Be sure to check out the trailer and poster from Taika Waititi's Twitter for yourself.