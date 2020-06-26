YouTube star Jojo Siwa has landed the starring role in Will Smith's upcoming adaptation of Bounce. Smith and James Lassiter are producing the upcoming movie through their Overbrook Entertainment banner, alongside Caleeb Pinkett. Bounce is based on the book of the same name by Megan Shull, which finds a teenage girl wishing she had a new family on Christmas Eve. Her wish comes true and she ends up bouncing from family to family, living Christmas Day over and over like Groundhog Day. Before the end of the story, the girl learns about family, love, and finding her own voice.

Paramount won the rights to Megan Shull's Bounce after an intense bidding war. Now, with Will Smith attached and Jojo Siwa, the movie is bound to be a box office hit. This will mark the first time that the YouTube personality will lead a movie after lending her voice to The Angry Birds Movie 2. The studio is looking for a director to take on the project, while Josann McGibbon has been brought on board to pen the script.

Jojo Siwa first came into the public eye as one of Abby Lee Miller's students on two seasons of Dance Moms. Her popularity exploded when she released her debut single "Boomerang." From there, her YouTube channel also blew up, which now has over 11.4 million subscribers. While a lot of adults may not be aware of Jojo Siwa, their kids more than likely know all about her and her social media accounts. She boasts nearly 10 million followers on Instagram, so a lot of people are going to know about Bounce when the time comes. To announce the news, she posted on Instagram, saying, "I am so excited to announce I am starring in my first movie!"

Will Smith and Overbrook recently found out they are being sued over their King Richard movie, which is based on the life of Richard Williams, father and coach to Serena and Venus Williams. Williams has been accused of selling the rights to his book to more than one studio, which will have to be settled in court. The movie is still expected to hit theaters in November, but it will more than likely get pushed to next year.

As for Jojo Siwa, she found herself in the middle of some controversy recently too. Her latest music video, for her song "Nonstop," features a white dancer wearing brown face makeup in order to look like a monkey. Some are calling out Siwa for blackface, which she dismisses. "This is for all the people I blocked today... peace out girl scout," she wrote with a peace-sign emoji. "This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here." Variety was the first to announce the Bounce casting of Jojo Siwa.