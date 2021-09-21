Perhaps unbelievable, but Dancing with the Stars has just sashayed into their 30th season with quite a line-up. They are also making history for the show with their first same-sex couple, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. "This is a whole new ball game for me," Siwa said on Monday's episode. "I've never done anything ballroom before. It's a learning experience that I'm more than ready for." Check out her Quickstep with Jenna Johnson on Monday night's episode.

Jojo Siwa took to Instagram to share her excitement, saying, "You. Betta. WINK!!! That was THE BEST ever!!!!???????? I can't even believe that week 1 is over!!! @jennajohnson I couldn't ask for a better partner! Thank you for taking me through this process while making it the most fun ever. The CREW on DWTS is so amazing, the CAST is all so fun! Making history and Top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me. Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all and I am smiling so big right now because of you, we did this !!! ????????????"

Speaking of her groundbreaking endeavor she says, "I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before. And it's normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that that's really cool, but I think that it's really special that not only now, do I get to share with the world you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with."

JoJo is a dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube personality getting her start on Dance Moms along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. Siwa posts daily videos of her day-to-day life on her YouTube channel, 'Its JoJo Siwa.' She was also included on 'Time's' annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

Along with JoJo, The Karate Kid baddie Martin Kove, Olympic athlete, Suni Lee, WWE wrestler Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin, country music singer, Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, of Spice Girls fame, Christine Chiu of ﻿Bling Empire,﻿Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills 90210, The Office alum Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, The Bachelor, Matt James, Amanda Kloots of The Talk,﻿﻿The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Peloton man, Cody Rigsby, and NBA champion Iman Shumpert have come to boogie.

If dancing is not your jam, and you didn't tune in because you were watching wrestling or catching up on Cobra Kai, please let me direct you to some folks you might be interested in. First here's WWE wrestler Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin absolutely nailing it. You might have to start watching Dancing with the Stars, and I might need to start tuning into WWE Raw.

Martin Kove also danced. But before the beat began, he turned the studio into his dojo. It is so worth the click.

You can tune in to see who brings home the Mirror Ball Monday nights on ABC.