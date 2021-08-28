JoJo Siwa would be down for playing Lady Gaga in a musical biopic. Jojo Siwa, a world-famous singer and actress, is currently promoting her new movie project for Paramount+. Called The J Team, Siwa executive produces and stars in the movie as herself. This could lead to more movie roles for Siwa in the future with the 18-year-old becoming one of Hollywood's fastest rising stars.

Recently, Jojo Siwa was interviewed by Variety to help promote The J Team. She notes how she's already looking forward to more big screen projects, specifically to do something along the lines of The Greatest Showman. Siwa also says she wants to play a "character" in a musical, meaning that while she's happy playing herself in The J Team, she wants to try her hand at portraying someone else. As Siwa explains:

"Well, The J Team, it's a musical, but I'm playing myself. So I think that playing a character in a musical - like Hugh Jackman played P.T. Barnum and Zendaya played the acrobat - that's really cool. You know, I think that playing a character in a musical [is what I want to do]. And I love musical biopics."

This opened the door for Siwa to be asked who she'd like to play in a biopic if the choice was hers. With no time to think needed, Siwa reveals that Lady Gaga is at the top of her list. Clearly, Siwa is a big fan of the "Poker Face" singer, and given Gaga's number of hits, there's plenty of material to work with for a movie. Here's what Siwa said when asked who she'd like to play in a biopic.

"Oh, I wanna be Lady Gaga. For sure. That's number one."

In The J Team, "When their beloved dance studio undergoes a change in management, JoJo and her friends learn that individuality and sparkle are the keys to victory as they prepare and compete for the top prize at the All-Star Regional National Dance Competition." Serving as the antagonist is Tisha Campell as a mean-spirited dance coach named Poppy while JoJo's pals in the movie are called The Rubies. Michael Lembeck directed the feature.

Siwa has frequently appeared on television over the past several years, usually as herself making special guest appearances. This includes shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, All That, The Substitute, and Celebrity Family Feud. Last year, she competed as the T-Rex on the dancing competition series The Masked Dancer. Recently, it was reported that she'll be featured as a contestant on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

Lady Gaga might be best known for her music after finding great success with hit songs like "Just Dance," "Bad Romance," and "Born This Way." She has since found success in her career as an actress as well, including an acclaimed performance in the 2018 musical drama A Star Is Born. Her work on the soundtrack earned her an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award all in the same year. Gaga can next be seen in the upcoming movie House of Gucci. This news comes to us from Variety.