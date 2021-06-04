JoJo Siwa's Pride Party might have gotten a little out of hand after emergency services responded to her home for a possible overdose. Per TMZ, police and paramedics were dispatched to the singer's San Fernando Valley home just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Full details on what happened aren't clear, but word is an unnamed male around 30 years old "might have OD'd on LSD."

According to sources connected to the party, the man showed up to the party already high and in "pretty rough shape." Medical personnel transported him to the hospital, and the police determined that no crime had been committed on the property. As of now, there's no word on the current health status of the man who possibly overdosed. Siwa's reps have not provided an official comment from the singer.

Beyond the possible acid overdose, the party seems to have gone off without a hitch. Jojo Siwa threw the rainbow-themed bash to celebrate Pride Month, with attendees including her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and fellow influencer Tana Mongeau. A fully loaded kitchen and bar was also available, along with a rainbow piano, a bouncy house, and even a rainbow-dyed dog walking around.

"Even the paparazzi team PRIDE on god," Mongeau said in an Instagram post from the party, including an image of herself alongside Siwa.

Siwa, 18, is best known as a popular YouTube personality who posts daily videos of her life on her channel. She has also been signed to Nickelodeon and appeared on shows like Blurt! and Lip Sync Battle Shorties with Nick Cannon. At the age of 16, Siwa bcame the youngest contestant to appear on The Masked Singer when she performed as T-Rex in the third season. The singer, whose singles include "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store," has previously made a name for herself by appearing on two seasons of Dance Moms.

In January, Siwa publicly came out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The following month, she revealed that she was in a relationship with Prew after the two had started dating a month prior. In an April interview with People magazine, Siwa opened up about coming out and reveled that she now identifies as pansexual, though was hesitant to put a specific "label" on her sexuality.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," Siwa said. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool. I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Of the support she's gotten, Siwa added: "I've never gotten this much support from the world. I think this is the first time that I've felt so personally happy. Performing has always made me super happy. But for the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness. I am so proud to be me."

What happened at JoJo's party was unfortunate, but the good news is nobody was hurt. This news was first reported by TMZ.