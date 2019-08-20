Ahead of this fall's release of Joker, director Todd Phillips is already making it clear he would be on board for a sequel. For better or for worse, the upcoming origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime will have no relation to Suicide Squad or the other movies in its shared universe, meaning there's no Jared Leto here.

Joaquin Phoenix instead stars in the anticipated movie, which will explore how Gotham City's most nefarious villain came to be. While it remains to be seen to be certain, the movie is expected to be a hit, and if all goes well, Phillips would be up for directing Joker 2 with Phoenix.

"One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin Phoenix, any day of the week. There's nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, 'You know what? If you guys could think of something...' Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool."

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker utilizes a screenplay co-written with Scott Silver. Phillips also produces along with Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Inspired by Martin Scorsese movies like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, and The King of Comedy, the movie will be more of a crime thriller than a typical superhero movie. Set in 1981, the plot showcases the transition of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) from failed comedian to criminal mastermind. Also appearing in the cast alongside Phoenix are Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy. Although obviously based on the DC comic book character, the movie will offer its own unique backstory for the character in addition to his revamped appearance.

While the movie will be shot as a standalone movie, its potential success could easily influence Warner Bros. to order a sequel. At this time, early signs point to the movie being a big hit for the studio, both financially and critically. Priced at $55 million to make, the movie does cost less than most other comic book movies released in theaters these days, and likely won't face too many challenges in making a big profit. It's also being speculated the movie will be a strong contender at awards season, and it just might make a splash at the Academy Awards. Reception for the sneak peek clips and images we've seen so far has also been very positive.

While Joker is one of many upcoming DC movies to take place outside of the DCEU, Warner Bros. isn't done with that movie franchise just yet either. An upcoming Aquaman sequel, a Harley Quinn movie, and Wonder Woman 1984 will all be continuing the storylines of characters seen in DCEU movies. Clearly, the studio is only looking to make sequels to the movies which have been profitable and well-received for them, so it stands to reason Joker 2 could very well become a reality if Joker is the big hit many are expecting it to be.

You can watch Joker when it premieres on the big screen on Oct. 4, 2019. Time will tell if it will be as successful as many are expecting, but if most people are satisfied, then we could be seeing more from the Clown Prince of Crime. Phillips' words come to us from Total Film magazine and were transcribed by their sister publication GamesRadar.