Joaquin Phoenix's Joker has been given the baby doll treatment with pictures of the unique collectible are getting some mixed reactions from fans. From ADD Toys, the "JK Baby" is described as a 1/6th scale collectible figure, though he has been designed with the look of a baby doll. It sort of seems like some kind of Joker, Boss Baby crossover with unsettling results, and some people just aren't quite sure how to react to the photos.

have just learned there is a highly-detailed collectible figure of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, except he's a baby pic.twitter.com/d6iXzIOmvc — Tyler Foster #AbolishthePolice (@tylergilfoster) August 23, 2021

While Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is a baby and not a middle-aged man, everything else about the JK Baby is highly detailed. The suit he's wearing looks just like a miniature version of what Fleck wears in Joker after embracing the name and alter ego. He even comes with many different accessories, including a clown mask, revolver, flower bouquet, and even a cigarette. It would certainly make for an interesting conversation piece and will stand out in the collection of any DC fan.

We'll continue to see various merchandise inspired by Joker for years to come. When the DC supervillain origin movie was released in 2019, it was a tremendous success, scoring more than a billion dollars at the box office with a $70 million budget. In addition to its financial earnings, Joker was just as successful with fans and critics with nearly universal acclaim. Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor based on his performance in Joker as Arthur Fleck.

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and written by Phillips and Scott Silver. It stars Phoenix as a clown-for-hire down on his luck, following his transformation into Gotham City's most infamous supervillain. Along with Phoenix, the movie also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, and Douglas Hodge. Phillips, Bradley Cooper, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff produced.

Phillips developed Joker with the plan of the movie serving as a standalone story with no sequels or spinoffs. Even so, the success of the movie has led to talks of Joker 2 entering development, and the project is rumored to be in the early stages. In May, it was reported that Phillips had signed on to co-write Joker 2, but this wasn't officially confirmed by Warner Bros. Phillips has also touched on the possibilities of where Joker 2 could go, even suggesting that Batman could play more of a role in the story of part two. However, he suggested that another filmmaker could be the one to take on the reins.

"It's a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham," Phillips previously told Variety. "I'm not saying I'm going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, 'What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?' That's all I meant by that."

In any case, the original will always stand tall with DC fans whether or not the rumored sequel ever really sees the light of day. You can find the Baby Series JK Baby figure from different sellers on eBay. This information comes to us from ComicBook.com.

