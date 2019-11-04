Joker director Todd Phillips is sharing many behind-the-scenes photos of the movie on his Instagram account, and one of them reveals what appears to be a Catwoman reference. In his latest post, Phillips offers up ten new images, which includes a photo of Joaquin Phoenix smoking a cigarette and a close-up look at Arthur Fleck's card about his medical condition. One of the more interesting photos would be the eighth one of the set, which shows us a good look at one of the odd pages from Arthur's notebook. The odd imagery on the page seems to be a subtle reference to Catwoman, and you can take a look at it for yourself below.

The only writing from Arthur Fleck's seen notebook page in question is merely the word "step" repeated over and over to mostly fill out the entire page. Also included are two bizarre images, with the first showing a scantily-clad woman on a motorcycle altered to look like she's riding a large cat. The other image is of a drawn cat with human female legs brandishing a string as if it's a bullwhip - the trademark weapon of Selina Kyle. Putting human legs on the cat's body essentially makes the figure an actual "cat-woman," and the allusion to the whip along with the other picture's motorcycle really make the comparisons uncanny.

Phillips has not clarified if the imagery shown on this notebook page is definitely supposed to be a reference to Catwoman, but it certainly seems very likely. This goes against what the director has previously suggested when he said he doesn't "do" Easter eggs and didn't deliberately insert any into Joker for Batman fans to find. Perhaps most if not all of the other subtle Batman references found in the movie are indeed coincidental, but it still seems more likely than not this particular notebook page is a small way of paying tribute to Selina Kyle. It's also worth noting the page in question isn't prominently shown in the movie itself, so it's technically not a Joker Easter egg, even if it's a legitimate Catwoman reference.

Joker follows Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failing comedian in Gotham City who turns to calculated murder after his mental health rapidly deteriorates. Also starring in the movie are Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen. It serves as a standalone story with no apparent connections to the DCEU or any other DC-based movie, featuring only the Wayne family and Alfred Pennyworth as the only other Batman comic book characters to appear. The movie has been met with tremendous success at the box office, smashing multiple records and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

You can catch Joker playing in theaters everywhere as its monumental profits at the box office continue to climb. Don't expect to see Catwoman in the movie, but we'll see her back on the big screen soon enough when Zoe Kravitz takes on the role in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The behind-the-scenes photos from Joker come to us from Todd Phillips on Instagram.