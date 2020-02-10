Last night the 2020 Oscars winners were announced. Though headline star of Joker, Joaquin Phoenix, took home the Academy Award for Best Actor last night, many fans of the movie are still hugely disappointed that it did not walk away with the award for Best Picture.

Fans of Joker have taken to social media to air their grievance, with many of them believing that the movie deserved a lot more, particularly when it was nominated for 11 separate categories. Some fans have kept their message nice and simple.

"Joker was robbed imo that is all!"

Whilst others have called on Batman to help, seemingly failing to realize that the two are mortal enemies and that Batman no doubt has better things to do.

"The Joker gets robbed. Bring Batman to help."

Some fans of Joker have even gone so far as to say that the winning movie, Parasite, was overrated and did not deserve to take home the Academy's most prestigious award, especially when it had already won the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

"The Joker gets robbed. Parasite was best Foreign, why best Movie. A movie nobody has watched."

This feeling has been shared by several fans of Joker and Joaquin Phoenix who were left disappointed.

"JOKER WAS ROBBED. UGH PARASITE BECAME SO OVERRATED. F- #Oscars2020."

Of course, fans were happy to see Joaquin Phoenix take the stage to accept the award for Best Actor, but were not satisfied with this being one of the movie's only two wins.

"Joaquin deserved the win, and so did Joker for Best Picture #Oscars #robbed #JokerMovie."

Finally, one fan summed up how they felt about this year's Oscars ceremony.

"A personal Oscars review: •I gotta fuckin watch 1917 I guess damn RELATED: Another Joker? LaKeith Stanfield Really Wants to Play the Clown Prince of Crime • The Lion King was robbed of best visual effects I said what I said • fuckin HARRIET TUBMAN BITCHES • The Joker deserved better"

Joker ended up being awarded twice last night for Best Actor and for Best Original Music Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir's brilliant work. Other categories Joker was nominated in, but didn't receive an award for, including Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound Editing.

Joker and the movie that did win Best Picture, Parasite, share a few similarities, with both movies dealing with inequality and societal justice, though both, of course, do this in very different ways. Fans of Parasite, and of director Bong Joon Ho, are most assuredly not disappointed with last night's outcome with the movie winning four awards overall, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

This comes to us from The Oscars 2020 and Twitter. The topper image was made by u/rahalarts and originally shared on Reddit.

Joker was robbed of best picture I see. pic.twitter.com/GMKK1KIDKW — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊 (@CassandraRules) February 10, 2020

