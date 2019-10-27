Joker was able to take its third number one turn at the box office this weekend, its fourth weekend in theaters. The new take on The Clown Prince of Crime earned $18.9 million over the weekend, narrowly edging out Maleficent: Mistress of Evil for the number one spot. Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix learned earlier in the week that they now have the highest grossing R-rated movie in history at $849 million globally. The thoughts of hitting the $1 billion mark may actually become a reality in the near future for the psychological comic book movie.

Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was able to secure the second spot this weekend after taking in $18.5 million. The sequel suffered from some negative reviews during its opening last weekend and didn't earn quite as much as what the studio was hoping for. The Addams Family animated movie took the third position after earning $11.7 million. The animated family movie has been a hit with critics and fans of the original series and big screen adaptions are on board too.

Zombieland: Double Tap took the fourth spot at this weekend's box office. The long-awaited sequel earned $11.6 million and nearly made the third spot. Fans of the original waited a decade for a sequel to happen and so far, the reaction seems to be mostly positive. STX's Countdown was able to scare up $9 million and took the fifth position. The horror thriller involves a smartphone app that reveals when the owner of the phone will die. It has gotten some mixed reviews.

Black and Blue earned $8.3 million, which was enough to take the sixth spot this weekend. The action thriller was directed by Deon Taylor from a screenplay by Peter A. Dowling and stars Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott, and Beau Knapp. Will Smith's Gemini Man continues to underperform and came in at number seven after bringing in $3 million.

The Lighthouse earned $3 million over the weekend, which was enough to secure the eighth spot. The psychological horror was produced by Robert Eggers, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Max Eggers and it stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. The Current War was able to take the ninth spot after taking in $2.7 million. The historical drama features Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Cumberbatch. Finally, Abominable earned $2 million and took the tenth spot. The family animated movie has been holding strong at the box office since its release. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

