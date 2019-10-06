Joker was easily able to take the number one spot at the box office this weekend. The controversial movie debuted with a massive $93.5 million haul and set a record for the biggest October opening in box office history. Venom was the previous October record holder with $80 million, but that record has now been buried. The record breaking weekend comes after weeks of controversy and concern over glorifying violence. One screening of the movie was even shut down in California after a credible threat was reported. Globally, the Joker movie ended up with $234 million.

Abominable was able to take the second position this weekend after bringing in $12 million. The animated family movie has been in theaters for two weeks and has already brought in $76.3 million globally. Downton Abbey continues its box office success with $8 million, which was enough to earn the third spot. The continuation of the TV series has been a big hit since opening three weeks ago and has earned $135.4 million worldwide.

Hustler took the fourth spot this weekend after earning $6.3 million. The Jennifer Lopez-starring movie, which is based on a true story, has been captivating audiences since it opened four weeks ago. To date, the movie has brought in over $110 million globally. Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two took the fifth spot this weekend. The horror sequel was able to bring in an additional $5.3 million, which is definitely good. However, the sequel has not been earning as much as the original as of this writing.

Ad Astra took the sixth spot this weekend after earning $4.5 million. Brad Pitt stars in the sci-fi thriller, which has earned $111.3 million since debuting three weeks ago. Judy debuted last weekend at number seven and remains there this weekend after bringing in $4.4 million. The Judy Garland biopic has been getting rave reviews from critics and will more than likely be an awards season contender when all is said and done.

Rambo: Last Blood continues to disappoint with $3.5 million this weekend, which was enough to take the eighth spot. Sylvester Stallone had high hopes for the sequel, especially since his Creed movies have done so well, but fans have not been connecting with it. Action thriller War made its debut this weekend and took the ninth position with $1.5 million. Finally, Good Boys took the tenth spot with $900 thousand. The comedy has been in the top ten since it debuted eight weeks ago. To date, the movie has made over $107 million.

