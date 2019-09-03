It's almost time to put on a happy face. Joker is one month away from hitting theaters nationwide, following a great reception at the Venice Film Festival this past week, where the movie has been hailed as a modern masterpiece and a very different kind of comic book movie. Today, we have a creepy motion poster that renders Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince in claymation.

This claymation motion poster offers a look at Arthur Fleck, who covers his face, transforming into the formidable foe known as Joker. Trent Shy created this motion poster, working within the realm of claymation, crafting it from hand. Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, this unique fan poster is garnering a lot of attention, direct from Trent Shy Claymations studios.

Related: Joker Director Weighs in on Joaquin Phoenix's Weight Drop & Character Transformation

It's easy to see why Trent Shy would be motivated to create such a creepy, cool piece of fan art. The movie is certainly garnering a lot of attention. With 40 reviews counted, this DC Comics off-shoot is certified fresh with an 85% score. Some are hailing it as a nightmarish masterpiece. And many believe Joaquin Phoenix will walk away with the Oscar for Best Actor. That's high praise, but there is another side to this story, with people already starting to come out against what the film has to say, with it being labeled too dangerous for our current social climate.

Joker centers on the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham's fracturedsociety. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night...but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.

The movie hasn't screened for wider audiences just yet. But it is already becoming one of the most divisive movies of the year. The story deviates from the classic comic book iteration of DC's Joker and it doesn't dwell too deep or long into the actual Batman mythos, becoming its own thing.

Trent Shy has captured some of the magic in the madness with his claymation motion poster, which is on display for all to see at TrenShyClamations Instagram. You can check out some of his other cool creations, some original and others taking on popular movies such as Us, John Wick 3, Godzilla and Brightburn.