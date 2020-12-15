Joker is getting his own comic book series for the first time in decades. DC Comics has announced a brand new monthly, ongoing title that will be centered on Batman's greatest foe. The book will be penned by James Tynion IV, with art by Guillem March.

What's The Joker's next move? His own ongoing series.



The Joker #1 launches in March from the team of @JamesTheFourth and @GuillemMarch—and each issue features a Punchline story by Tynion, @DipsOff, and @Mirkand. Details: https://t.co/7AjimvM6hNpic.twitter.com/iE2O3EMW8x — DC Nation (@thedcnation) December 15, 2020

Simply titled The Joker, the book will be a 40-page monthly series. It will also feature a backup story centered on the character Punchline, which will come from co-writer Sam Johns and artist Mirka Andolfo. As for the main story at hand, it is going to be a worldwide manhunt as the iconic villain has made himself a wanted man on a global scale. The synopsis for the series reads as follows.

"After an unthinkable attack on Gotham City, the Clown Prince of Crime has become the most wanted man in the world! The Joker is doing his best to stay several steps ahead of law enforcement overseas, but Jim Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the last manhunt of his life and vows to track down Gotham's worst nemesis, completing his storied career. But there are some mysterious and deadly forces that are also on the hunt for The Joker, and they're not going to let Gordon slow them down or get in the way."

JOKER is a Horror Noir story by me and @GuillemMarch, and brings my favorite supporting character in the entire Gotham Mythos back to the forefront...



As much as Joker is a Joker book, Joker is a JIM GORDON book. — James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) December 15, 2020

Despite Joker's popularity, this is just the second time in the publisher's history that he has been given a solo series. The first time was in 1975. It was a landmark moment as it was the first time a Batman villain had been given a solo title. But the book was canceled after just nine issues. Now, some 45 years later, DC is taking another crack at it. James Tynion IV had this to say about it.

"When I was approached by DC about the concept of an ongoing series spotlighting The Joker, I thought, 'What would that book even look like? I'm excited to share this story in a way that honors everything that a series about The Joker can be, while coming at it from an exciting, unexpected angle. I'm also thrilled to continue working with Sam and Mirka to expand the Punchline story we began in November as a back-up feature in this new ongoing Joker series. The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror and mayhem we're creating!"

The Joker made his debut in Batman #1 in 1940. Created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson, he has become one of the most popular villains in all of pop culture. Outside the comics, the character has appeared in several movies, such as Tim Burton's Batman, played by Jack Nicholson and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, as portrayed by Heath Ledger. Joaquin Phoenix most recently played the villain in 2019's Joker, which grossed more than $1 billion at the box office and earned the actor an Oscar.

Some early artwork from the book has been revealed, which we've included for you to check out. The Joker costs $4.99 per issue and hits stands on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. This news comes to us via DCComics.com.