Even Superman actor Henry Cavill is excited to see the Joker movie now. Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix debuted the movie at The Venice Film Festival where it received an 8-minute standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience. Since then, early reactions to the movie have been flooding social media with viewers excited to share their thoughts on what Phoenix and Phillips created. The response to Joker has been overwhelmingly positive and Cavill is ready to check it out.

DC's Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee shared his first impression of the Joker movie on social media. Lee teases that fans are going to have a lot to analyze when all the dust settles, which should get a lot of people excited. One person who is looking forward to the movie even more now is Henry Cavill, who replied to Lee's post. Cavill simply said, "Can't wait to see this!!" You can read Lee's first impression of the Joker movie below.

"Director Todd Phillips' Joker is intense, raw and soulful. He's talked about how his take on the Joker is not beholden to the character's comic book roots. That said, there's absolutely nothing in this film incongruous with our understanding of who the Joker is. If anything, Joaquin Phoenix's mesmerizing and unsettling turn as the Joker gives us a deep and fully realized look into one of our favorite villains, and I'm sure elements will be embraced going forward in our ongoing, ever evolving mythology. That's what powerful, compelling stories do. And without a doubt-long time DC fans will be spending a lot of time unpacking the many story revelations and questions this harrowing cautionary tale raises."

Joaquin Phoenix blew away audiences at The Venice Film Festival with his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime in Joker. The actor lost 52 pounds for the role, which took a toll on his mental health. "It turns out that affects your psychology," says Phoenix. "You start to go mad." He also revealed that it was hard to get the laugh down initially and says that it's almost painful. He tried out different laughs before settling on the one and then had to audition it to director Todd Phillips.

While shooting Joker, a lot changed for Joaquin Phoenix as his attitude towards Arthur Fleck began to shift. What initially attracted him to the role started to evolve and that's something the actor really finds interesting. It's this evolution that viewers have been picking up on when praising Phoenix's take on the iconic villain. The actor had this to say about the evolution of the Fleck on set.

"Throughout the course of shooting it felt like every day we were discovering new parts of his personality, up until the very last day. It was his struggle to find happiness and to feel connected and to feel warmth and love and that's the part of the character I was interested in. He was so many different things to me. Who he was in the first few weeks of shooting was completely different than who he was in the end. He was constantly evolving. I've never had an experience like this. The more unpredictable and looser we left it, the more exciting it was."

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, so once and future Superman star Henry Cavill will have to wait until then to see the movie. With that being said, it will hold a few more screenings before then, so be on the lookout for potential spoilers if you are looking to go in completely blind. It seems that Todd Phillips and Joaquin have really done something special with Joker. You can check out Jim Lee's Instagram reaction to the movie below.

henry cavill is looking forward to the joker 👀 pic.twitter.com/UqLvugmZeo — bri #1 Z stan (@jxsticeleagues) August 31, 2019