A doctor in Tennessee delivered a couple's baby dressed as Heath Ledger's Joker. The baby wasn't originally due until November 5th, but she decided she wanted to be born on Halloween instead. Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy introduced the world to Ledger's now-iconic take on the Clown Prince of Crime, which some claim to be the best version of the villain on the big screen so far. Clearly, Dr. Paul Locus is a big fan of Ledger's version of the Joker, as he showed up to the hospital in full makeup to deliver the baby.

Dr. Paul Locus rushed to the hospital, while still in his Joker makeup, to deliver Justin and Brittany Selph's baby. The doctor got there as fast as he could and offered to remove the makeup, but the Selphs wanted him to keep it on and even thought they should dress Brittany up as Harley Quinn for the occasion, which might have been even weirder. However, they didn't have much time and Locus got right to work. For those wondering, he was not dressed in the classic nurse outfit that Heath Ledger wore in 2008's The Dark Knight.

Justin Selph says, "We found it very humorous and (were) a little excited that we would have a baby delivered by the Joker." There are pictures documenting the whole event and it is more than a little unnerving to see the Joker delivering a baby. Selph states, "There my wife is, staring the Joker straight in the eyes while delivering our baby - what a sight! I was holding her leg up and snapping pictures!" At 8 PM, baby Oaklyn Saige was welcomed to the world by Dr. Paul Locus in full Joker makeup without any complications.

After the delivery, Dr. Paul Locus came in to check on Brittany and Oaklyn Saige Selph, and he said, "Sorry I couldn't make it in last night. Glad to see the delivery went well." The doctor was obviously joking since he was in regular hospital attire this time around. He later gave Brittany a card to congratulate her and the rest of the family, but he signed it "Dr. Joker." Locus is pretty lucky that the family were Batman fans and into the idea of a villain delivering their baby, otherwise, things could have gone pretty bad.

Another Joker was seen making the rounds this Halloween, though it's unclear if he delivered any babies this year. That version of the Joker is Joaquin Phoenix's, which is still currently in theaters and crushing the box office while going after some pretty big Academy Awards. Phoenix's take on the Clown Prince of Crime has been widely praised and one can bet that there will be plenty more costumes as his version at this time next year. The Doctor Joker story was first reported by Little Things.

