The award-winning blockbuster Joker has just been given the "honest trailer" treatment and the resulting video is just as hilarious as you would expect. From Screen Junkies, the honest trailer series of videos uses actual footage from the movies discussed, providing all-new narrations to describe the movie more accurately than your typical television spot. Given the popularity of Joker, it was only a matter of time before it would be given an honest trailer of its own, and of course, it comes with a heavy focus on the negative press given to Joker prior to its release in theaters.

"Prepare for a film the media said was too dangerous for you to see, which made audiences way more excited than regular marketing ever could have," the narrator states at the beginning of the video. It's controversial but accurate, which sets the tone for where else the Joker honest trailer will go. Several amusing observations are then pointed out over the six-plus minute video. That includes the narrator offering plenty of verbal gems like this one: "He's a loner who deserves all your sympathy for being poor and mentally ill, but earns all of your contempt for being a viral video star and wannabe comedian." You can watch the full video for yourself below.

Todd Phillips directs Joker using a screenplay co-written with Scott Silver. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, the movie follows a wannabe comedian named Arthur Fleck whose bad luck and struggles with mental illness lead to him becoming the most polarizing figure in Gotham City and Batman's future arch-nemesis. Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen also star. In addition to topping a billion dollars at the box office and smashing a variety of records in the process, Joker is also a critical hit, with Joaquin Phoenix taking home a Screen Actors Guild Award just this week for his performance in the movie.

As highlighted in the honest trailer, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the imminent release of Joker in the months leading up to its premiere. Because the movie has a focus on mental health with depictions of a white man committing murder, there was some widespread concern that Joker would inspire a rash of copycat killings by those who saw the movie. Fortunately for everyone, those worries turned out to be unfounded, as Joker wound up killing the box office and not much else. Those complaining about the movie's release before it came out have since gone mostly quiet.

Joker is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, so if you missed the billion dollar blockbuster playing in theaters, you can now take it home to watch it for yourself. The honest trailer brings up many interesting observations about the controversial movie, but its success speaks for itself, with Joker quickly becoming one of the most popular movies of 2019 following its release on the big screen. The Joker honest trailer video shown above comes to us from Screen Junkies on YouTube.