Be warned DC fans, as Jared Leto is totally willing to play the Joker again. We haven't seen Leto's version of the Clown Prince of Crime since his one and only appearance as the character in 2016's Suicide Squad. It seemed as though he was destined to reprise the role, as several projects involving his version of the villain were in development at Warner Bros. at one point or another. Things have changed though and now, there's no telling when we'll see his Joker again, if ever. But Leto is down to suit back up, assuming the situation is right.

Jared Leto is currently promoting his new documentary, A Day in the Life of America. During a recent interview, he was asked about playing the Joker once more, should the opportunity arise. While he didn't indicate there's anything specific on the horizon, he's all for it. Here's what Leto had to say about it.

"I would definitely play the Joker again. It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does."

Director David Ayer's Suicide Squad was immensely successful, from a financial standpoint, bringing in $746.8 million worldwide. The movie was, however, panned by critics and, specifically, Jared Leto's version of the Joker was scrutinized rather heavily. Was that more a reflection of the movie he was trapped inside of? Or is that just what Leto had to offer? We may have a chance to find out in the not-too-distant future. While he wouldn't confirm or deny anything firmly, there have been rumors that Leto will cameo as Joker in Margot Robbie's upcoming Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey, which arrives in February 2020. When asked about it, here's what he had to say.

"I don't think so. You'd have to ask them. Well, we'll see."

After Justice League was released and failed to meet expectations both critically and commercially, DC Films restructured and refocused quite a bit. Aquaman and Shazam have both proved to be critically and commercially successful. This new strategy seems to be working rather well. So it would seem that the Joker and Harley Quinn movie, as well as the rumored Joker solo movie centered on Jared Leto's version of the character, have a far smaller chance of getting made now than they once did.

Case in point, the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie, which is directed by Todd Phillips and doesn't take place in the same universe as movies like Suicide Squad, is set to arrive in theaters later this year. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is also gearing up for production later this year and, thus far, there has been absolutely zero indication that Jared Leto's services will be required. Meanwhile, the actor has moved on to Sony's Marvel universe, where he's taken on the lead role in Morbius, which is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2020. This news was first reported by Variety.