Todd Phillips has released the first official photograph of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker as Arthur Fleck. Excitement for the new DC Films project has been high ever since Phoenix stepped on board to play the Clown Prince of Crime. The actor and Phillips have revealed that the film is not going to be a normal superhero movie, stating that it's going to be a relatively low-budget character study instead, which sounds pretty intriguing. It will definitely be a different take from what many are expecting to see.

Joaquin Phoenix is Arthur Fleck in the first official image of the actor from the set of Joker. The actor has slimmed down a bit from his already slender frame, and his hair is grown out. Sadly, no clown makeup has been applied, but like Phoenix has said, this isn't going to be a standard superhero film. There have also been some leaked photos from the set that show Phoenix in character flashing a giant mischievous smile while working with a clown.

According to the leaked photos, Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck has just left Ha-Ha's Talent Booking in Amusement Mile. Fleck is shown honking the nose of a clown with a maniacal grin on his face while holding a bag. It's believed that the aforementioned talent agency is run by Marc Maron's character in the Joker film. The scene was filmed today in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. However, that is all that was shown today, and it's not clear exactly when filming officially started.

In a recent interview, Joaquin Phoenix stated that the Joker will be a unique movie and noted that director Todd Phillips is very passionate about the project, which is part of the reason that he was attracted to the role. When it comes to superhero movies, Phoenix believes that there are often real-life scenarios that attribute to how these extraordinary characters end up, and sometimes they are highlighted, and other times they are not. Phoenix and Phillips are taking the time to look at the circumstances that could drive a man to transform into a villain like the Joker, which may mean that we don't really get a whole lot of the character with the makeup on.

Some DC fans may be pretty underwhelmed by the first look at Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker film. It is the complete opposite of the version that Jared Leto gave to fans, but that look was over-the-top and also turned many fans off. So, it will be interesting to see how comic book fans react to what Todd Phillips and Phoenix are creating together. For now, we'll just have to wait and see as the production moves along. You can check out the first official image of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker below, thanks to Todd Phillips' Instagram account, as well as some other leaked photos from the set.