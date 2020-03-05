A man dressed as the Joker is now behind bars after making threats to go on a killing spree. 48-year old Jeremy Garnier livestreamed himself earlier this week as he threatened to bomb and kill people in Missouri. This is not to be confused with the Florida version of the Clown Prince of Crime who has been in and out of jail for the last few years. The Florida version went with the Jared Leto version of the villain, while Garnier went for a more classic look, which can be seen in his mugshot. Todd Phillips' Joker came under fire when it hit theaters out of fear that something like this would happen. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

According to authorities, Jeremy Garnier went live Monday night on Facebook and started making the threats. He was at the Blueberry Hill bar/restaurant dressed as Joker when he started the live feed. Someone alerted police of what Garnier was up to and he was quickly arrested. You can read some of the threats from the livestream below.

"Yes I'm doing this for attention, but the attention I seek is to take over the world. I'm going to start killing people until this reaches a thousand (viewers), and once it reaches a thousand, I'm going to go out in public and I'm going to kill more. We're not going to go to any movie theaters. We're going to go totally unarmed because we don't want to alert the authorities into thinking we might be on an actual rampage."

The livestream went on for over an hour as Jeremy Garnier dressed himself up as Joker. He then gets in his car while smoking a pipe and gets out of his vehicle at a local mall. He was soon asked to leave by security, which he does. He then heads down to the bar, talking about wanting to end the opioid crisis. The bar let him in without identification after he told them he was 48-years old.

Jeremy Garnier ordered a Sprite because he reportedly does not drink alcohol. "Yeah, I can't be inebriated when I'm planning on, you know, killing a bunch of people," he said. "It's not something you can do. I'm live on Facebook right now. I've got like nearly 2,000 people watching me," which may have been the second thing that tipped bar patrons off that something was wrong. The Joker makeup alone wasn't enough apparently.

The Missouri Joker has a criminal history including burglary and other charges going all the way back to 2000. Before the police arrived at the bar, Jeremy Garnier can be heard saying, "I'm not armed and I weigh 150 pounds." He went on reiterate that he didn't have any weapons. "I don't have no weapons on me. I'm not going to do nothing. You've got me messed up. Except all these bombs." He did not have any bombs on his person. The Joker story was first reported by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.