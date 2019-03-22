Todd Phillips is currently in the editing process for the Joker movie. The director shared a picture of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck on social media as he looks at an old 1980s television set. He appears to be watching a video, with his finger on a VCR, looking intently at the screen. As for what he's watching, that is a mystery, but he could be reviewing a part of his stand-up routine before going off the rails and turning into the Clown Prince of Crime.

The image that Todd Phillips shared now has some speculating that our first look at the Joker movie may come sooner than later. Phillips simply captioned the photo by saying, "Editing Joker." Since production wrapped back in December, there haven't been many news updates from anyone. Joaquin Phoenix is notoriously private, so we know he's not going to be out spoiling anything for DC fans, so we've been waiting for Phillips to give us some updates.

Joker hits theaters in October, so it isn't entirely out of the question to get a teaser trailer for the movie in the next few weeks. With that being said, Todd Phillips beat the leakers to the punch by releasing the camera test footage of Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup before the cameras started officially rolling back in October. Since a lot of the movie was shot in and around the New York area, a wealth of images leaked from the set, almost on a daily basis. However, they never leaked anything that could have spoiled the plot.

Even with all of the leaked Joker set pictures and video, the project is still largely mysterious. Joaquin Phoenix teased that it was going to be unlike any other comic book movies that are currently out, noting that they were going for a case study on the Clown Prince of Crime. This is in sharp contrast to what Jared Leto most recently did with the villain in 2016's Suicide Squad. Leto played an over-the-top figure with facial tattoos and a gold grill, which wasn't exactly seen in the best light by critics and DC fans. Phoenix and Todd Phillips are clearly taking a completely different approach for their project.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, which is just right around the corner. It's possible that we could see a teaser trailer in front of Shazam!, which hits theaters in a few weeks. That would definitely be a wise move by the studio to get some early hype going amongst DC fans and other comic book movie fans who are stuck in between the release of Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Whether or not that happens is anybody's guess for the time being. While we wait to find out, you can check out the latest picture from the Joker movie below, thanks to Todd Phillips' Instagram account.