At this point, I think it's more than safe to say that one of the most anticipated movies of the year is The Hangover and Due Date co-writer-director Todd Phillips' gritty Joker origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka The Clown Prince of Crime. I'm counting down the days until I can see this film for myself in theaters, and if you're looking forward to checking out this new DC film as much as all of us here are, then you'll be pleased as punch to hear that the movie's teaser trailer is all set to drop tomorrow! Not only that but to get us all even more excited for the film, Phillips just unveiled the movie's poster for us over on Instagram.

You can check out the poster below which features Joaquin Phoenix as Joker performing in what seems to be Jigsaw's basement. Got to love the simplicity of this promo. Plus it sports a clever tagline, telling us to "Put on a Happy Face." Again, I'm counting down the days until I can see this film for myself in theaters. After giving the poster a look-see below, make sure to mark your calendars so you can check back with us tomorrow for the sure-to-be killer teaser trailer.

Phoenix's co-stars in this new flick include Robert De Niro as a talk show host, Zazie Beetz as a cynical single mother and Arthur's love interest, Bill Camp as a cop in the Gotham City Police Department, Frances Conroy as Arthur's mother, Marc Maron, and Bryan Callen as a stripper. Glenn Fleshler rounds out the cast as a fellow comedian, and Josh Pais has an undisclosed role. On top of that, it looks like Phoenix's Joker will be facing off with some other beloved characters from the DC canon as Brett Cullen has also been cast in this new film as Thomas Wayne, along with Dante Pereira-Olson as young Bruce Wayne, and Douglas Hodge as Alfred Pennyworth.

This version of the classic character is set in 1981 and follows Pheonix as a failed stand-up comedian who has been disregarded by his society and so he turns to a life of crime and creating chaos in Gotham City.

Todd Phillips directs this Joker origin story (The Hangover, Old School) from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Scott Silver (Requiem for a Dream, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) based on the infamous Batman villain created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson. On top of co-writing and directing this new take on the Clown Prince of Crime, Phillips will also be producing the film along with Bradley Cooper (yes, that Bradley Cooper), and Emma Tillinger Koskoff (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed). Hildur Guðnadóttir provides this movie with its music while Lawrence Sher is the film's cinematographer, and Jeff Groth serves as its editor. DC Films, Village Roadshow Pictures, Bron Creative, Joint Effort Productions, and Sikelia Productions are behind the $55 million flick, which will be distributed into a theater near you by Warner Bros. Pictures on October 4, 2019. This poster comes to us via Todd Phillips himself over on Instagram.