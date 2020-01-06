Joker director Todd Phillips is finally admitting that there is one Batman Easter Egg in the movie. While originally doing press, Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix seemed to get annoyed by questions concerning Easter Eggs or hidden references. The director bluntly said, "I don't do Easter eggs. Any Easter eggs anybody finds is a mistake. I don't understand," while Phoenix went on to compare it to a long-running myth tied to The Beatles. Now, Phillips says there was one and it's a tribute to the original Batman TV series from the 60s.

Todd Phillips wasn't going for the Marvel Cinematic Universe or even Star Wars style of doing things where there are hidden references and Batman Easter Eggs all over the place. It seems they did their best to really try and make Joker its own thing to separate it from the pack. But in the Joker Blu-ray commentary, Phillips now says there is one clever nod to the Batman TV series, which is something fans did pick up on when the movie came out. He explains.

"I get asked a lot if that's an Easter egg, and I just don't like that term Easter egg, but little Bruce there when he slides down the pole, was that an Easter egg to the Batman television series and yes in fact it was. It was something we spoke about and thought 'oh yeah, why not do it.' Without being too cute we don't like to do a ton of that stuff, but it felt appropriate."

The Bat Pole is one of the most iconic parts of the Batman TV series. Adam West and Burt Ward would slide down the poles into the Batcave and go on a crimefighting mission every episode. So, it's a pretty nice nod to where many people first saw the Caped Crusader and the Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globes for Best Dramatic Actor for his performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker. The actor took to the stage to accept his award with an F-bomb-laced speech, which at times took aim at the establishment. Phoenix was then taken off stage to an interview tent, though he didn't think he was going to be interviewed. This led to a rather tense situation when he was asked about preparing to play Arthur Fleck.

To be fair, Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips have been talking about Joker for six months. That can get to be a little annoying as you answer the same questions multiple times a day and several times a week. On the other hand, when a movie makes over $1 billion at the box office, Phoenix and Phillips have to step up their game, especially after just winning an award.

Next up for Joker is the Academy Awards. The Academy is currently voting and the nominations will be announced on January 13th. While it looks like Sam Mendes could end up with Best Picture for 1917, there's a good chance we could see Joaquin Phoenix on stage again for Best Actor. You can head over to Warner Bros. for more Joker Blu-ray information.