The Joker origin movie may have just got even more interesting than it already is. And, to be quite honest, good or bad, this movie is already intensely interesting. Joaquin Phoenix is on board as the Clown Prince of Crime and the movie has been filming since last month. We've seen a lot of set photos and videos so far, but this may very well be the most intriguing one yet. In a bizarre twist that raises a lot of questions, an old-school version of the Batmobile from the 1960s Batman TV show has been spotted heading to the set.

Recently, a YouTuber posted a video to their channel showing what is clearly a version of the Adam West Batmobile from the 60s on its way to the Joker set in Newark, New Jersey. Unfortunately, the video doesn't actually show the car on set yet so there isn't any surrounding context to help clue us in as to how this prop is going to be utilized. But what on Earth is that Batmobile, especially that Batmobile, doing in this movie?

While much of the specific plot details regarding the Joker origin movie have been kept under wraps, we know a couple of key things that would seemingly prevent the Batmobile from showing up. For one, Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne, is going to be featured in the movie, as portrayed by Brett Cullen. That means Bruce's parents haven't yet been viciously gunned down in an alley and thus, the Caped Crusader as we know him is a long way off from actually existing in this universe. Also, we haven't heard anything about Bruce Wayne or Batman actually showing up in the movie as of yet.

Not to mention that, of all choices, to bring in the Adam West Batmobile. Perhaps this is just going to be a fun Easter egg in the background meant to pay homage to the late West? Even if that's the case, it certainly seems like a distracting reference for DC fans. And on the other side of the coin, this is sort of a tough sell for casual moviegoers as is. The Joker doesn't really have a defined origin story and without Batman, will the public really buy what this movie is selling? Especially since it isn't connected to movies like Justice League or Suicide Squad. Throwing in this little nugget only adds to the head-scratching.

Whatever this ends up meaning for the movie, it's yet another wrinkle that adds to the layers of curiosity already piled up for this project. It's certainly better than hearing about a bunch of extras being locked in a subway car for hours on end, which provided the production with some negative press recently. Todd Phillips (The Hangover) directs with a script he wrote alongside Scott Silver (8 Mile). Joker is set to arrive in theaters on October 4, 2019. You can check out the brief video of the Batmobile, as posted by the THEMAJESTIRIUM1 YouTube channel, for yourself below.