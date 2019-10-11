It was already safe to say that Warner Bros. had a hit on their hands with Joker, which set an October opening weekend record with $96 million, but the box office dollars just keep on rolling in. So much so that the DC Comics adaptation has just beat another record, taking in $137.7 million in its first week of release, passing the previous record for an October release, set by Venom last year.

With the latest numbers tallied, Joker has also reportedly crossed the $350 million mark globally. The movie, directed by Todd Phillips, is expected once again top the box office, coming out ahead of newcomers Gemini Man and The Addams Family. While we'll have to wait for the official numbers to roll in on Monday morning, it's expected that the movie could end the weekend with more than $460 million worldwide. Considering the movie's comparatively small reported $55 million budget, that makes this another huge win for DC Films in the wake of 2017's Justice League.

Joker, which features Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain, should enter the top ten highest-grossing movies worldwide for 2019 before the end of its run, barring an unlikely, disastrous plummet. Currently, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World sits in the ten spot with $519.9 million. That number seems well within reach, especially considering the controversial flick still has some key international territories it will be rolling out in, starting with France this weekend. Amazingly, Joker is all but assured to overtake another major Warner Bros. release, IT Chapter Two, which currently sits at $438.7 million globally and was easily viewed as one of the most highly-anticipated sequels of the year ahead of its release.

DC Films scored another hit earlier this year with Shazam, which went on to earn $364.5 million worldwide, while also earning strong reviews. Joker has divided critics, despite taking home the top prize at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its theatrical rollout. Moviegoers seem very much on board though. Aside from the box office take, Joker recently cracked the top ten all-time on IMDB, which is based on user ratings on the site. The risky, R-rated comic book standalone has, to say the very least, paid off. It will be very interesting to see if Warner Bros. or other studios give the green light to more off-kilter comic book adaptations in the wake of this movie's success.

It's highly likely Joker will see some awards season love and could even have Oscars glory in its sights. Specifically, it seems probable that Joaquin Phoenix will wind up getting a Best Actor nomination for his work as Arthur Fleck, the man who becomes the Clown Prince of Crime. Next up on the DC movie front is Birds of Prey, which hits theaters in February, followed by Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled to arrive in June. This news was previously reported by Forbes.