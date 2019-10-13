Todd Phillips' Joker has won the box office battle for the second weekend in a row. The controversial character study about the Clown Prince of Crime's alternate origin story earned an extra $55 million this weekend. The movie was easily able to beat newcomers The Addams Family and Gemini Man. Globally, Joker has reached the $544 million milestone in just two short weeks and it doesn't really show signs of slowing down at the moment.

The Addams Family was able to secure the second spot at the box office this weekend after earning $30.2 million. The animated take on the iconic spooky family has been receiving positive reviews from critics, which no doubt helped its debut weekend performance. Gemini Man was not so lucky and ended up in third place after taking in just $20.5 million. This was not a good start for the Will Smith-starring project with a reported production price tag of $138 million. With that being said, it did better overseas with $39 million, bringing its grand total to just over $59 million.

Abominable took the fourth spot this weekend after bringing in $6.1 million. The animated family movie has been doing well since it hit theaters at the end of September. To date, it has earned $108 million globally. Downton Abbey took the fifth spot this weekend after earning $4.9 million. The big screen continuation of the massively popular TV series has earned $152.8 million since opening in theaters four weeks ago as fans are enjoying what their favorite characters are all up to in the update.

Hustlers fell to number six this weekend after earning $3.8 million. Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu have been praised for their performances in the drama, which has earned over $121 million globally. Judy took the seventh spot at this weekend's box office with $3.25 million. The Judy Garland biopic has been getting mixed reviews from critics, but Renee Zellweger's performance has been widely praised.

Taking the number eight spot this weekend is Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two. The horror movie was able to bring in an additional $3.22 million, bringing its global total to $445.6 million. So far, the sequel has been underperforming when compared to the original, which is the highest R-rated horror movie in history. Adam Devine's new comedy Jexi debuted at number nine. The project was not expected to be a huge earner, but $3.1 million is a good start. As for the tenth spot, that goes to Ad Astra with $1.9 million. The Brad Pitt-starring movie has earned a grand total of $120.3 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo

