The upcoming Joker origin movie has added yet another impressive member to its growing cast. Alec Baldwin has signed on to play Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne, the young boy who ultimately goes on to become Batman in the world of DC after his father is gunned down in an alley. The project is set to begin production in two weeks under the direction of Todd Phillips, who previously helmed The Hangover trilogy. He co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver (8 Mile).

We've heard many times that this isn't going to be your typical comic book movie and that it's going to be taking some pretty serious liberties. This latest report regarding Alec Baldwin's casting further confirms that. The actor will reportedly be portraying Thomas Wayne as a stereotypical tanned 80s businessman, similar to Donald Trump around that time period. Baldwin seems uniquely qualified to pull this off. Not only is he a very experienced actor with both comedic and dramatic chops, but he also has been playing President Trump on Saturday Night Live as of late and recently scored a second Emmy nomination for his work.

Alec Baldwin joins a cast that already includes Oscar-nominee Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character. He's going to start out a relatively normal guy, but this Joker origin movie is described as a character study that will showcase what pushes a man to become the villain we all know as the Clown Prince of Crime. Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Marc Maron (Glow), Bryan Callen (The Goldbergs), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story) and Robert De Niro (Raging Bull) are all also part of the ensemble. Conroy is set to play the mom to Phoenix's character. Originally, the role was offered to recent Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, who passed. It's clear that Warner Bros. isn't messing around when it comes to going to for top-tier talent on this one.

Unlike recent DC movies produced by Warner Bros., such as Justice League and Wonder Woman, Joker will not be part of the interconnected universe that has already been established. It will exist on its own and will be much darker in tone. If this goes well, the studio hopes to launch a separate production banner that will house future standalone DC projects such as this.

Since this is a standalone project, Jared Leto's version of the Joker from Suicide Squad is still alive and well within the interconnected universe. Warner Bros. is even developing a different solo Joker movie for Leto's version of the character. As for this movie, now that we know Thomas Wayne will be in it, it's going to be interesting if they decide to cast someone to portray a younger Bruce Wayne, or if they're going to avoid that thread altogether. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. Joker is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.