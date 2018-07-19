Deadpool 2 Star Zazie Beetz is in talks to join the cast of the Joker Origin Movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. It was recently announced that the official title for the movie will be Joker and the official release date is October 4th, 2019. Since the official release date is so soon, it looks like the initial reports about a production start in September are pretty accurate, though nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Zazie Beetz is reportedly in talks to play a single mother who catches the eye of the man who becomes the Joker in the film. That's all of the information that has been released at this time. This is the first bit of casting news that has been officially reported outside of Joaquin Phoenix taking on the main role in the Joker Origin Movie. Robert De Niro is rumored to be in talks as well, but his name was not mentioned in the latest report, which could mean that the actor isn't going to be in the movie after all.

Hangover director Todd Phillips is helming the Joker Origin Movie and he co-wrote it with Scott Silver. The DC movie is going to take place under a new banner outside of the DCEU and will be a moderately budgeted affair. While not much is clear about the plot, it is believed that the Joker Origin Movie will be a much darker movie than we've seen from Warner Bros. and DC Films, which sounds pretty interesting. Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy are reportedly where the project is drawing its inspiration from.

Joaquin Phoenix recently spoke about his decision to take on the role of the Joker and revealed that he's wanted to do a character study on a comic book villain for quite some time. However, Phoenix never imagined that it would be for a Joker Origin Movie. The actor believed that the part had been played too many times by too many good actors over the years. Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Jared Leto have all played the Clown Prince of Crime in the span of nearly 30 years.

DC fans weren't exactly happy with the direction that Jared Leto took the Joker. He was more of a hipster-looking character with tattoos and gold teeth, as opposed to the utterly unhinged version that Heath Ledger played and the semi-campy version that Jack Nicholson did. With that being said, a lower budget Joker Origin Movie with less pressure seems perfect for Joaquin Phoenix to come in and quietly command the role. But, anything having to do with the world of Batman is going to be a pretty big deal, no matter what, so it will be cool to see what Phoenix brings to the table. You can head over to The Hollywood Reporter to read more about Zazie Beetz joining the cast of the Joker Origin Movie.