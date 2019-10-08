Joker has arrived in theaters and, love it or hate it, the movie has proved to be a massive success for Warner Bros. and continues the string of hits for DC Films. But unlike other comic book movies, Joker isn't trying to set up sequels, spin-offs or anything else to come. It's a standalone thing. Be that as it may, star Joaquin Phoenix still wanted to include some post-credit footage.

Warning: minor spoilers for Joker to follow. As is, the movie does not contain any sort of post-credit scene or footage. It's purely credits. However, during a recent interview, director Todd Phillips reveals that Joaquin Phoenix liked the idea of including bloopers alongside names in the credits, as opposed to a post-credit scene or anything like that. Still, Phillips thought the idea just didn't seem right, so they didn't go for it. Here's what Phillips had to say.

"The idea of a post-credits scene in this movie would seem wrong, and a little too light for me. That wouldn't have been something we did. But Joaquin [Phoenix] said it would be funny to put bloopers alongside the names like they did in the old days."

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe made post-credit scenes standard practice for comic book movies, bloopers were something we were treated to from time to time. Given that Joker doesn't feel like the average comic book adaptation, it's easy to see why Joaquin Phoenix would have thought, at least in passing, this was a decent idea.

That said, Joker is a grim, dark movie that ends in a very dark way. To transition from that dark ending into a blooper reel would feel, at the very least, off. Despite disagreeing on this minor detail, Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix got along great. Phillips had nothing but praise for Phoenix as a performer in the very same interview.

"It's difficult to quantify how any actor, but especially Joaquin, elevates a scene. You would almost need to have the page in front of you and then you would realize all the things this guy brings to the character. Simply, he surprised me in a myriad of ways. I would turn to the camera operator and say, 'Are you seeing this?" Clearly, he was. But it was just mindblowing."

Critics remain divided on Joker, as a whole, but the consensus seems to be that Joaquin Phoenix gave a potentially Oscar-worthy performance. As such, don't be surprised to hear his name called when the Oscar nominations are early next year. Couple that with the stellar box office performance so far, with Joker breaking the October opening weekend box office record as it nears $300 million worldwide, and Warner Bros., Phillips and Phoenix have reason to do nothing but celebrate. Maybe we'll see some of these bloopers on the Blu-ray at least? This news comes to us via Games Radar.