Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix will be playing the Clown Prince of Crime in Todd Phillips' Joker Origin Movie and now, there are reports floating around that the story will have a pretty big Batman connection. The new rumors seem to go with the recent rumblings that the new Joker movie could have a connection to Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film, but that has not been confirmed at this time. As with all rumors, we'll have to take this one with a beatarang to the throat for the time being.

With San Diego Comic-Con on the way, some news about Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Origin movie is expected to be announced at the convention since DC practically has Hall H to themselves this year. There have been rumors for the last several weeks that point to Robert De Niro taking on a role in the origin tale, though he is reportedly not set to play the character with the big Batman connection. The new rumor suggests that Thomas Wayne will play a pretty large part in the Joker Origin story. The report reads.

"As for De Niro's role, I don't think he's playing some canon type character. I don't think he's playing like a local TV host or something like that, who's maybe broadcasting about the Joker. I'm not entirely sure. I do know that one character who's going to have a big role in this is Thomas Wayne."

While it isn't clear who will be playing Thomas Wayne, it more than likely will not be Robert De Niro, according to the new report. If Bruce Wayne's father is going to be in the Joker Origin movie, how will he be utilized, especially if the part is supposed to be pretty big? It is entirely possible that the movie will also serve as an origin story for Batman as well, but with an obvious focus on the Joker.

If this rumor about Thomas Wayne in the Joker Origin movie is true, this could be the tie-in to Matt Reeves' The Batman as well. A few weeks ago it was rumored that the two DC projects could be related, but it wasn't exactly explained. The main argument was that DC Films and Warner Bros. are looking for a new actor to take on the role of Bruce Wayne, so it would make sense to have him and the Clown Prince of Crime in the same world to possibly meet up later on down the line.

While this Joker Origin movie news is exciting, there are many DC fans who believe that it's time to start focusing on other characters in the DC universe. There are a lot more heroes than just Batman and Superman, so why not give more of them a shot? However, those attitudes could change after the release of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Origin movie and The Batman. You can learn more about the possibility of Thomas Wayne having a large part in the Joker Origin movie at the Collider YouTube channel.