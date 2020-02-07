We are still in the midst of soaking in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, which is up for several Oscars at this weekend's Academy Awards. Be that as it may, Lakeith Stanfield is not being shy in expressing his desire to take on the role of the iconic DC villain next. Though, it may, practically speaking, be quite some time before he could feasibly get a shot at showcasing his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime.

LaKeith Stanfield has been making the rounds to promote his new movie The Photograph recently. During several interviews, he's been asked about Joker and he's repeatedly, and very seriously, expressed his interest in the part. During a recent interview, he doubled down and explained why he's so interested in going under the makeup to become Batman's arch-nemesis. Here's what Stanfield had to say about it.

"I mean, there are so many versions of [the Joker]. It's a fictional character, [you can] really start it however you want and design it however you want, which is a beautiful thing about it. But there are many characters I want to play, the Joker is just one. I think it would be fun to play a smart villain, so that is basically what I want to do."

It's hard to think of an actor who has had a better run the past few years than Lakeith Stanfield. His recent run includes the FX series Atlanta, as well as Sorry to Bother You, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Uncut Gems and Knives Out. In a previous interview with Collider, the actor expressed his desire to see Josh and Benny Safdie, who he worked with on Uncut Gems, direct his proposed Joker project.

For Lakeith Stanfield, this goes back quite a way. Back when it was revealed that Warner Bros. was producing a standalone Joker movie, he took to Twitter to express his desire to be cast in the role. Ultimately, Joaquin Phoenix landed the role. The movie went on to earn $1 billion at the global box office and Joaquin Phoenix is the favorite to win Best Actor at the Oscars this weekend. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stanfield explained that Phoenix's portrayal doesn't intimidate him at all, it seems to fuel him.

"That makes me go, 'Wait until they see me do it.' Also, I make my own Joker movies at home with my own personal camera. All you got to do is dress up and make your own. Why not? I still had the makeup on, so just keep going with it."

Rather memorably, Lakeith Stanfield showed up to the premiere of Joker in makeup, showcasing a bit of his take on the character. Given the success of Joker, Warner Bros. hoping to get a sequel going, which would bring Joaquin Phoenix back. Even if that doesn't happen, it seems like it would be a while before the studio would have another actor step into those shoes. So Stanfield will have to remain patient. This news comes to us via Entertainment Tonight.