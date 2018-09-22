A logo for Todd Phillips' Joker movie is making the rounds on social media claiming to be official. It's been a solid news week for DC fans who are looking forward to seeing Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime on the big screen. Last weekend, the director shared the first picture of Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and then shared some test footage from the film yesterday, which included the actor in full clown makeup, sporting a devilish grin. And now, we might have our first look at the logo for the upcoming movie.

In the Joker test footage that Todd Phillips shared, it begins with a film slate that simply says "Arthur". However, a new image that originated on Instagram shows off a new slate that has the name of the film written in bold red font. It looks like it may have been written with paint and has a weathered feel to it. It's simple and effective, but it has not been confirmed by anyone at the studio or the director to be the official logo for Joker.

It's also important to note that if the new Joker logo is official, it could very well change over time since the project is in its infancy. Joker just started filming and a promotional campaign isn't going to be prepared for quite some time, although the test footage that Todd Phillips released was excellent promotion for the film. DC's Aquaman logo has gone through several changes since the first design was revealed over a year ago. The current Joker logo could just be a placeholder until something better is fleshed out by the art department over the next few months.

Joker is shaping up to be something different from the usual superhero movies that have been coming out lately. Martin Scorsese is executive producing the project, which has been called a character study by Joaquin Phoenix. In addition to Phoenix, Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Frances Conroy, Bill Camp, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge, and Josh Pais. Todd Phillips is taking a lower budget approach to the movie and it looks to be the complete opposite of Jared Leto's take on the iconic villain.

Todd Phillips and the studio have been pretty forthcoming with information about the Joker movie, which has been refreshing. DC fans are hoping that Phillips will continue to share more looks at the production process as filming continues, which worked extremely well for Patty Jenkins when production started on Wonder Woman 1984 a few months ago. While we wait for some more sneak peeks at Joker, you can check out the potential logo for the film below and then watch the test footage again, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter account.